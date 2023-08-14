Manhattan Judge Rejects Trump’s Demand That He Recuse Himself from Hush-Money Prosecution

Former President Donald Trump on Monday lost his bid for the Manhattan judge presiding over his criminal hush-money prosecution to step down and have the case reassigned.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan said he "carefully weighed the competing interests" outlined in the relevant precedent, ultimately finding that "recusal would not be in the public interest."

"Further, this Court has examined its conscience and is certain in its ability to be fair and impartial," Merchan added in his 6-page order.

In New York, Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with payments prosecutors say he arranged to silence pornographic film actress Stormy Daniels about their alleged affair before the 2016 presidential election.

Trump attacked the judge on the basis of his nominal donations totaling $35 to Democratic causes and politicians. Those contributions were spread out between then-candidate Joe Biden and a political action committee called Stop Republicans.

Merchan emphasized the minimal nature of the contributions.

"First, the reported political contributions are a de minimus donation, not warranting recusal," he wrote. "Second, the People submit that the reported political contributions do not raise a plausible concern regarding the appearance of impartiality because '"'a judge's identification with a political party, is not an indication that a judge is incapable of acting impartially.'"

Unlike in federal courts, New York State judges are often elected through the political process, and judicial precedent has developed around that system accordingly.

Trump also noted that Merchan's daughter is the daughter is the President and Chief Operating Officer of Authentic Campaigns, a digital marketing company that works with Democratic politicians and causes.

The New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics weighed in on Merchan's political contributions and his daughter's job in an advisory opinion, giving the judge a green light to continue presiding over the case.

"On the specific issue of the employment of this Court's daughter, the Committee wrote 'the matter currently before the judge does not involve either the judge's relative or the relative's business, whether directly or indirectly. They are not parties or likely witnesses in the matter, and none of the parties or counsel before the judge are clients in the business. We see nothing in the inquiry to suggest that the outcome of the case could have any effect on the judge's relative, the relative's business, or any of their interests."

The committee's advisory opinion is attached as an exhibit to the ruling.

Merchan also presided over separate tax fraud cases involving the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, which ended in convictions.

Trump routinely impugns the impartiality of the judges presiding over his criminal and civil cases, including those presiding Special Counsel Jack Smith's prosecution over the former president's attempts to overturn the 2020 election and E. Jean Carroll's lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault.

On Monday morning, Trump attacked U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan over her remarks when sentencing Jan. 6 rioter Christine Priola.

Chutkan, who's presiding over Trump's case in Washington, D.C., noted that Trump remained "free" at the time of the Priola's sentencing this past February. The judge had been contrasting the incarceration of a low-level rioters with the man to whom they showed "blind loyalty." Priola was an occupational therapist employed in Cleveland schools.