Manchin Says He Will Fight Officials Using Inflation Reduction Act as Part of 'Radical Climate Agenda'
Politics
Manchin Says He Will Fight Officials Using Inflation Reduction Act as Part of ‘Radical Climate Agenda’

Manchin was one of the authors of the Inflation Reduction Act

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
The West Virginia senator praised the bill’s effects on working-class families. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday promised he would fight lawmakers, including President Joe Biden, who seek to implement the Inflation Reduction Act as a "radical climate agenda."

While members of the Biden administration have traveled to tout provisions of the law that combat climate change, Manchin has praised the legislation's ability to lower the nation's debt and advanced an "all-of-the-above energy policy."

In statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Manchin said lawmakers in both parties and members of the Biden-Harris administration have chosen to "play political games" with the law's implementation.

"Going forward I will push back on those who seek to undermine this significant legislation for their respective political agenda," Manchin said. "That begins with my unrelenting fight against the Biden administration's efforts to implement the IRA as a radical climate agenda instead of implementing the IRA that was passed into law."

The Inflation Reduction Act, a major climate change and health care bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022, includes nearly $369 billion to address climate change and invest in clean energy. Manchin helped write the bill, which was passed through Congress after a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

"Make no mistake, the IRA is exactly the kind of legislation that in normal times both political parties would proudly embrace," Manchin said.

