Manchin Says He Will Fight Officials Using Inflation Reduction Act as Part of ‘Radical Climate Agenda’

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Wednesday promised he would fight lawmakers, including President Joe Biden, who seek to implement the Inflation Reduction Act as a "radical climate agenda."
While members of the Biden administration have traveled to tout provisions of the law that combat climate change, Manchin has praised the legislation's ability to lower the nation's debt and advanced an "all-of-the-above energy policy."
In statement posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Manchin said lawmakers in both parties and members of the Biden-Harris administration have chosen to "play political games" with the law's implementation.
"Going forward I will push back on those who seek to undermine this significant legislation for their respective political agenda," Manchin said. "That begins with my unrelenting fight against the Biden administration's efforts to implement the IRA as a radical climate agenda instead of implementing the IRA that was passed into law."
The Inflation Reduction Act, a major climate change and health care bill signed into law by President Joe Biden in August 2022, includes nearly $369 billion to address climate change and invest in clean energy. Manchin helped write the bill, which was passed through Congress after a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.
"Make no mistake, the IRA is exactly the kind of legislation that in normal times both political parties would proudly embrace," Manchin said.
- One Year After Teaming Up, Biden and Manchin Are At Odds Over the Inflation Reduction Act
- The Inflation Reduction Act: What’s inside lawmakers’ once-in-a-generation stab at solving climate change
- Biden Voices Regret Over Name for Inflation Reduction Act: ‘I Wish I Hadn’t Called It That’
- Biden Celebrates One Year of Inflation Reduction Act, but Stresses There’s ‘More Work to Do’ on the Economy
- Republicans Rip Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act as Democrats Celebrate Its One-Year Mark
- Manchin Criticizes Biden Energy Priorities
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Chris Christie: ‘Nominating Someone Who’s Out on Bail in Four Jurisdictions is Not a Winning Formula’Politics
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics