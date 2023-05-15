Manchin: ‘I’m More Concerned About My Country Than I’ve Ever Been’

Ask Joe Manchin about his future, and he’ll sharply tell you how frustrated he is with politics in Washington. How it’s impossible to strike bipartisan deals without getting attacked. How Democrats don’t care about national debt or energy security and Republicans don’t have enough compassion on social issues.

But try to nail the West Virginia senator down on whether his flirtation with a presidential run is a real thing, and he becomes a little more … expansive.

“First of all, you can see how divided the country is. … People are upset with both President Biden for not bringing the country together … and also with Donald Trump for being a tremendous divider,” Manchin said in an exclusive interview with The Messenger Friday. “When you look at that, people are just naturally saying, is there something else? Is there something better?”

Is that “something better” a President Joe Manchin?

“It has a lot of options. Let’s put it that way. A lot of options,” Manchin said. “I have a lot of gas in the tank still left.”

This isn’t the first time Manchin has left the door open for a national run. He’s hinted at it in similar ways in TV interviews over the past two months. The flirtation with a presidential bid may be little more than a political pundit’s version of Electoral College fantasy football. Third-party candidates in modern history have rarely double digits in general elections – see Ross Perot in 1992 (19 percent) and John Anderson in 1980 (6.6 percent).

But in a wide-ranging interview with The Messenger, Manchin opened up about how he thinks the country is on a disastrous course on politics, energy and fiscal policy, and why he isn’t ready to declare for reelection in West Virginia.

On energy policy: Manchin won’t release his hold blocking Environmental Protection Agency nominees until the agency eases its rules for permitting new fossil fuel production and power generation and revises a draft rule it introduced last week to slash power plant emissions. That plan nudges coal plant operators to install carbon capture and sequestration technology, which Manchin says is too expensive, or switch to greener power sources. “Now, what they’re trying to do and why I’m so upset, they’re trying to implement a very liberal portion of the bill that couldn’t pass. That’s why I’m going to fight them,” he said.

On running in West Virginia. Manchin has already said he won’t decide on his 2024 Senate run until December. With popular Republican Gov. Jim Justice jumping into the race in a state Trump won by 39 points in 2020, Manchin immediately becomes the most vulnerable senator in the country. “I’ve never been quick to draw. Only in America does the next election start after the day after the last election,” Manchin said. “As soon as you say you’re running for reelection, you become an unbelievable target, and the other side doesn’t want to work with you. They’re told by leadership you can’t make them look good, you can’t work together any more … I said bullsh--, we’ve got a lot of work to do here. I’m going to at least get this year in before I make a decision on what to do.”

On changing parties: Manchin has no intention of becoming a Republican or an independent at this point. “Party affiliation doesn’t mean a whole lot to me. To change parties for the sake of my politics, and I’d be putting my politics above my policy,” he said. “If they think that’s going to change me to be a Republican versus a Democrat, I’m going to be voting the same way I’m voting now.”

Manchin's coyness about running for another Senate term or taking a leap on a centrist campaign for president is part of his political personality. He always wants to keep the door open on a deal that keeps him in the mix, whether it’s a deal with Trump, Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy or Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

But what really gets Manchin animated is discussing what he believes is the abandoned political center.

“I’m more concerned about my country than I’ve ever been, and our standing in the world,” Manchin said. “I’m concerned about the things I know we can fix. We can get our financial house in order. It doesn’t seem my Democrat colleagues are as concerned about that as I am. On the other hand, I’ve seen Republicans really have the chance to make changes and they haven’t either.”

Where does that leave Manchin, who at times seems like the most important man in Washington, but also the loneliest because Democrats dislike his conservatism and Republicans hate that he has a “D” next to his name?

“I definitely want to be involved one way or another,” he said. “I’m definitely not giving up, that’s for sure.”