Manchin Denies NH Event Will Include Presidential Bid, but Stops Short of Ruling Third-Party Run

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin denied on Wednesday to CNN that the No Labels event he will headline in New Hampshire is about a potential third-party White House bid.

While he said the town hall next week will have "nothing about" such bid, he did not rule out the possibility completely.

It was announced on Wednesday that Manchin would headline the town hall hosted by No Labels on July 17 alongside former GOP Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman.

Manchin hasn't announced if he will run for senate reelection in 2024, and has flirted with the idea of a presidential bid. He said he would decide on his "political future" in December.