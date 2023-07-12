Manchin Denies NH Event Will Include Presidential Bid, but Stops Short of Ruling Third-Party Run - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Manchin Denies NH Event Will Include Presidential Bid, but Stops Short of Ruling Third-Party Run

"I never ruled out anything or ruled in anything," the senator said.

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks during the Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the Special Diabetes Program on July 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for JDRF

Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin denied on Wednesday to CNN that the No Labels event he will headline in New Hampshire is about a potential third-party White House bid.

While he said the town hall next week will have "nothing about" such bid, he did not rule out the possibility completely.

It was announced on Wednesday that Manchin would headline the town hall hosted by No Labels on July 17 alongside former GOP Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman.

Read More

Manchin hasn't announced if he will run for senate reelection in 2024, and has flirted with the idea of a presidential bid. He said he would decide on his "political future" in December.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.