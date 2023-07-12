Manchin Denies NH Event Will Include Presidential Bid, but Stops Short of Ruling Third-Party Run

TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’
Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin denied on Wednesday to CNN that the No Labels event he will headline in New Hampshire is about a potential third-party White House bid.
While he said the town hall next week will have "nothing about" such bid, he did not rule out the possibility completely.
It was announced on Wednesday that Manchin would headline the town hall hosted by No Labels on July 17 alongside former GOP Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman.
Read More
- Joe Manchin to Headline No Labels Event Amid Third-Party Presidential Speculation
- Is the Time Right for a Third-Party Candidate in 2024?
- No Labels Wants to Raise $70 Million for Its Third-Party Effort. Its Momentum Is Unclear.
- ‘He’d Ruin Everything’: Manchin Stokes Democratic Anxiety as He Appears With No Labels in New Hampshire
Manchin hasn't announced if he will run for senate reelection in 2024, and has flirted with the idea of a presidential bid. He said he would decide on his "political future" in December.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’Politics
- Trump, Biden Tied in Arizona Ahead of Possible 2024 Rematch: PollPolitics
- Ohio Special Election Could Decide Future of Abortion In the StatePolitics
- DeSantis Says GOP Will Lose if 2024 Becomes Focused on Trump Documents, Jan. 6Politics
- Alabama Redistricting Quarrel Freezes Would-Be Candidates in PlacePolitics
- Biden Designates National Monument to Block New Mining at Grand CanyonPolitics
- Trump Wants to Try Election-Interference Case ‘In the Media,’ Not the Courtroom, Jack Smith SaysPolitics
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics