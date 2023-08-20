Manchin Keeps Stoking 2024 ‘No Labels’ Presidential Buzz With Critique of Democrats and Republicans - The Messenger
Manchin Keeps Stoking 2024 ‘No Labels’ Presidential Buzz With Critique of Democrats and Republicans

The West Virginia senator said Sunday both parties are just trying to 'villainize' the other

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Sen. Joe Manchin continued on Sunday to stoke speculation he could mount a third-party presidential bid in 2024 by criticizing both political parties for villainizing each other.

“If you’re a Democrat, they expect you to villainize every Republican. And if you’re a Republican, you should villainize the Democrats,” the West Virginia Democrat said during an appearance with conservative talk radio host John Catsimatidis.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W. Va.), Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, questions Interior Secretary Deb Haaland during a hearing on May 2, 2023 in Washington, DC.
Manchin praised the efforts of the No Labels party.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Manchin, who is facing a potentially tough reelection fight in 2024 in West Virginia, applauded the efforts of No Labels, which defines itself as a group for those who feel "politically homeless" and are "tired of the extreme views on the left and the right."

“All they’re asking for is ‘Do the citizens of the United States want some other options?’” Manchin said on "The Cats Roundtable" that airs on New York's WABC 770 AM.   

Manchin has not ruled out running as a third-party candidate for No Labels in the 2024 presidential election and said he thinks any No Labels ticket should include a Democrat and Republican.

