Manchin Criticizes Biden Energy Priorities

Sen. Joe Manchin issued a statement celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday as “one of the most historic pieces of legislation passed in decades” but criticized President Joe Biden’s climate agenda on the one-year anniversary of the Senate passing the bill.

“We are already seeing real results in West Virginia,” said Manchin in a statement to Politico. “While I have and will continue to fight the Biden Administration’s unrelenting efforts to manipulate the law to push their radical climate agenda at the expense of both our energy and fiscal security, I am also proud of the money it is saving hard-working families and the economic opportunities it is bringing to communities in West Virginia and across America.”

Manchin and Biden have been at odds as the West Virginian has broken from the Democratic line on green energy policies. Manchin, a rare Democrat in a red state, has taken more conservative stances on fossil fuels and has been critical of Biden for focusing on green energy investments at the expense of the fossil fuel industry.

The energy provisions of the IRA were the result of intense negotiations with Manchin, who was a necessary vote to get the bill passed. Manchin has been critical of how the administration has interpreted the bill to push green energy and said in April that he will “look for every opportunity to repeal my own bill” if the Biden White House did not stop.