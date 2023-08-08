Manchin Criticizes Biden Energy Priorities

Sen. Joe Manchin issued a statement celebrating the Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday as “one of the most historic pieces of legislation passed in decades” but criticized President Joe Biden’s climate agenda on the one-year anniversary of the Senate passing the bill.
“We are already seeing real results in West Virginia,” said Manchin in a statement to Politico. “While I have and will continue to fight the Biden Administration’s unrelenting efforts to manipulate the law to push their radical climate agenda at the expense of both our energy and fiscal security, I am also proud of the money it is saving hard-working families and the economic opportunities it is bringing to communities in West Virginia and across America.”
Manchin and Biden have been at odds as the West Virginian has broken from the Democratic line on green energy policies. Manchin, a rare Democrat in a red state, has taken more conservative stances on fossil fuels and has been critical of Biden for focusing on green energy investments at the expense of the fossil fuel industry.
The energy provisions of the IRA were the result of intense negotiations with Manchin, who was a necessary vote to get the bill passed. Manchin has been critical of how the administration has interpreted the bill to push green energy and said in April that he will “look for every opportunity to repeal my own bill” if the Biden White House did not stop.
- Manchin Opposes Biden Nominee for Economic Council
- Sen. Murkowski: In a Trump-Biden Rematch, ‘I Would Go With Joe Manchin’
- WH: Biden Will Not Accept ‘Wishlist’ of ‘MAGA Priorities’ in Debt Negotiations
- ‘Everything Is On the Table’: Sen. Joe Manchin on Re-Election Bid
- Manchin Thumbs His Nose at Fellow Democrats in New Hampshire Visit
- Manchin: ‘I’m More Concerned About My Country Than I’ve Ever Been’
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics