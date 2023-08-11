Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads Guilty

A Massachusetts man who was charged with sending a bomb threat to the Arizona secretary of state pleaded guilty Friday.
James W. Clark sent a threat to then-Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in February 2021, telling her through her office website to "resign by Tuesday February 16th by 9 am or the explosive device impacted in her personal space will be detonated.”
Investigators found that Clark had also researched methods of murder and the address of Hobbs, according to prosecutors.
Clark pleaded guilty to making a threatening interstate communication and faces up to five years in prison.
Hobbs received national attention as the state official overseeing Arizona’s 2020 elections.
Arizona is one of the states that pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theorists contend was “stolen” from Trump. Hobbs was a vociferous defender of the legitimacy of the election.
Hobbs went on to win the governorship of Arizona in the 2022 election.
“Defending the rights of Americans, particularly the right to vote, is a fundamental part of the FBI’s mission to protect the American people and uphold the constitution,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray in a statement.
“Election workers are dedicated members of our community who have the solemn responsibility of ensuring the integrity of the U.S. voting process. The FBI will fiercely protect election officials from threats of violence and intimidation, and in doing so, protect the fidelity of U.S. elections," he added.
