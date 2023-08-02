Man Tucker Carlson Called a Fed Arrested for Capitol Riot

A January 6 Capitol rioter whom Tucker Carlson has claimed was a law enforcement officer but was, in fact, a local St. Louis celebrity has been arrested, according to a report Wednesday.

Before allegedly storming the Capitol, Daniel Donnelly Jr., also known as the “Rally Runner,” was best known for running around the baseball stadium to support the St. Louis Cardinals. He was spotted in a number of photos and videos of the Capitol riots in January 6, 2021, and was accused of being a law enforcement plant by Tucker Carlson, who questioned why he hadn’t been arrested.

Donnelly was identified as the man in question by the Huffington Post in 2021, which reported that his Facebook page documents both his love for the Cardinals and his belief that the 2020 election was stolen. The Rally Runner is also, ironically, a Tucker Carlson fan.

NBC News first reported that Donnelly was arrested. According to the arrest warrant, Donnelly faces four charges, including obstructing law enforcement and attempting to steal or sell property of the U.S. government.