Man Tucker Carlson Called a Fed Arrested for Capitol Riot - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Man Tucker Carlson Called a Fed Arrested for Capitol Riot

The 'Rally Runner' was misidentified as a law enforcement plant by the then-Fox News host

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as people try to storm the US Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Brent Stirton/Getty Images

A January 6 Capitol rioter whom Tucker Carlson has claimed was a law enforcement officer but was, in fact, a local St. Louis celebrity has been arrested, according to a report Wednesday.

Before allegedly storming the Capitol, Daniel Donnelly Jr., also known as the “Rally Runner,” was best known for running around the baseball stadium to support the St. Louis Cardinals. He was spotted in a number of photos and videos of the Capitol riots in January 6, 2021, and was accused of being a law enforcement plant by Tucker Carlson, who questioned why he hadn’t been arrested.

Donnelly was identified as the man in question by the Huffington Post in 2021, which reported that his Facebook page documents both his love for the Cardinals and his belief that the 2020 election was stolen. The Rally Runner is also, ironically, a Tucker Carlson fan.

NBC News first reported that Donnelly was arrested. According to the arrest warrant, Donnelly faces four charges, including obstructing law enforcement and attempting to steal or sell property of the U.S. government. 

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.