Man Sentenced to 2 1/2 Years for Death Threats to Montana Sen. Jon Tester

A man in Montana has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years for threatening to kill Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.
Kevin Patrick Smith, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of threats to injure and murder a U.S. senator in April after he made threats to the senator because he didn't like his political decisions, according to court records.
U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen dismissed a second threat count as part of Smith's plea deal.
Smith made phone calls to Tester's office, leaving voicemails containing profanity and threats to "rip your head off." In the calls, he acknowledged that threatened the senator "on purpose" and challenged him to call the FBI.
The FBI instructed Smith to cease contacting Tester, who is pursuing a fourth senate bid, on Feb.1, but 10 days later, the calls reportedly resumed and Smith was arrested on Feb. 22.
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics
- Trump’s D.C. Trial Over Attempts to Overthrow Election Slated for March 2024, a Day Before Super TuesdayPolitics
- Lawmakers Want to Add to Biden’s Emergency Spending RequestPolitics
- Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass MusterPolitics
- Mark Meadows Takes Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s JurisdictionPolitics
- Trump Blasts Biden Over Indictments: ‘Most Corrupt President in the History of the United States’Politics
- No Labels to Host Nominating Convention in Dallas in April, Joe Lieberman SaysPolitics
- Biden Speaks to DeSantis, Approves Emergency Declaration for FloridaPolitics
- Trump, Co-Defendants to Be Arraigned in Georgia on Sept. 6Politics
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Virginia Gov. Youngkin Pushing for 15-Week Abortion Ban: ReportPolitics