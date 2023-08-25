Man Sentenced to 2 1/2 Years for Death Threats to Montana Sen. Jon Tester

A man in Montana has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years for threatening to kill Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont.

Kevin Patrick Smith, 46, pleaded guilty to one count of threats to injure and murder a U.S. senator in April after he made threats to the senator because he didn't like his political decisions, according to court records.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen dismissed a second threat count as part of Smith's plea deal.

Smith made phone calls to Tester's office, leaving voicemails containing profanity and threats to "rip your head off." In the calls, he acknowledged that threatened the senator "on purpose" and challenged him to call the FBI.

The FBI instructed Smith to cease contacting Tester, who is pursuing a fourth senate bid, on Feb.1, but 10 days later, the calls reportedly resumed and Smith was arrested on Feb. 22.