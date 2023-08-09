Man Killed in Utah During FBI Raid Connected to Threats to Biden - The Messenger
Politics
Man Killed in Utah During FBI Raid Connected to Threats to Biden

The FBI confirmed the fatal shooting in Provo happened while attempting to serve an arrest and search warrant Wednesday morning

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
The FBI seal is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, DC on July 5, 2016.YURI GRIPAS/AFP via Getty Images

A man was shot and killed in Utah during an FBI raid on Wednesday morning connected to threats made against President Joe Biden and others.

The subject of the investigation was Craig Robertson, who had threatening posts online, some that suggested plans of taking physical action.

The official complaint against Robertson accuses him of threatening to kidnap, assault or murder the president and other government officials.

In March of 2023, Robertson threatened New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg online, while the attorney was investigating former President Donald Trump. Later, in August, he threatened Biden. 

The official complaint cites the following online post from August 7: “I HEAR BIDEN IS COMING TO UTAH. DIGGING OUT MY OLD GHILLE SUIT AND CLEANING THE DUST OFF THE M24 SNIPER RIFLE. WELCOM, BUFFOON-IN-CHIEF!” 

A ghillie suit is a type of camouflage worn by military personnel and others to blend into natural surroundings.

In a September 2022 post, Robertson wrote “The time is right for a presidential assassination of two. First Joe then Kamala!!!”

The federal complaint against him lists more similar threats against other government officials such as U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and New York Attorney General Letitia James. In another post, Robertson also refers to himself as a “MAGA Trumper.”

The document ends with a warrant of arrest request from an FBI special agent.

The FBI confirmed to the Messenger that the shooting happened at 6:15 a.m. in Provo, Utah.

"The incident began when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence," the statement reads. "The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division."

Biden is set to arrive in Utah on Wednesday as part of his current visit to western states this week.

The story was first reported by ABC News, citing two officials briefed on the case, who also said the raid was part of an investigation that began in April.

