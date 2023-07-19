Man Charged With Stabbing Rand Paul Staffer Found ‘Incompetent’ to Stand Trial - The Messenger
Politics.
Man Charged With Stabbing Rand Paul Staffer Found ‘Incompetent’ to Stand Trial

The suspect was charged with assault with intent to kill after allegedly attacking Phillip Todd, who works on Paul’s staff, on Mar. 25

Alec Dent
The suspect charged with stabbing a staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was declared "incompetent" to stand trial by a judge Tuesday.

The Washington Post reported that D.C. Superior Court Judge Anthony Epstein announced during trial proceedings that a court-appointed clinical psychologist, Teresa Grant, determined suspect Glynn Neal was incompetent to stand trial and needed more extensive evaluation.

Neal was charged with assault with intent to kill after allegedly attacking Phillip Todd, who works on Paul’s staff, on Mar. 25. Neal had reportedly been released from prison just one day prior.

Grant requested 30 to 45 further days to evaluate Neal. The next hearing will occur Sept. 8.

