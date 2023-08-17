Majority Thinks Trump Georgia Charges Are Serious: Poll
The poll also indicates that Americans seem to think the charges Trump faces in Georgia are more serious than his other criminal charges
A majority of Americans think the charges Trump is facing in Georgia for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election are serious, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll found.
The Georgia indictment accuses Trump and 18 co-defendants of a "criminal racketeering enterprise" that attempted to subvert the results of the 2020 election.
Overall, 63% of respondents in the poll said that they think the charges faced by Trump in Georgia carry some severity, with 43% saying they are serious and 16% saying they think the charges are "somewhat serious."
The poll also indicates that Americans seem to think the charges Trump faces in Georgia are more serious than his other criminal charges in New York, Florida and Washington, D.C.
Forty-two percent of respondents said the charges in Trump's classified documents case in Florida were very serious, and 30 percent said the same about Trump's case in New York City concerning hush money payments.
Fifty percent of those surveyed said they think that Trump should suspend his presidential campaign. The former president has maintained the lead for the GOP presidential nomination, though polling in a hypothetical rematch between Trump and President Joe Biden shows a close race.
The poll was conducted among 508 respondents from Aug. 15-17 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.7 percentage points.
