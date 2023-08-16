Majority Says They ‘Definitely’ Will Not Support Trump in 2024: Poll

A majority of Americans say they will "definitely not" support former President Donald Trump if he becomes the Republican presidential nominee, according to a new poll out Wednesday.

Overall, 53% of respondents in the Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll said they would definitely not support the former president if he is the GOP nominee, while another 11% said they would "probably not" support him.

Those numbers come as just 63% of Republicans respondents said they wanted Trump to run for another term.

The former president has maintained his support with Republican voters, but the poll shows he may face a more difficult general election if named the GOP nominee. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The poll found that 43% of survey takers said they would "definitely not" support President Joe Biden in the November 2024 general election, while another 11% said they would probably not support the president.

The poll comes as Trump continues to face a growing number of legal challenges after being indicted for a fourth time on Monday in Georgia on charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. The former president was charged with participating in a vast racketeering enterprise in a 41-count indictment alongside 18 co-defendants.

The poll was conducted among 1,165 participants from Aug. 10-14 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.