Majority Says They ‘Definitely’ Will Not Support Trump in 2024: Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Majority Says They ‘Definitely’ Will Not Support Trump in 2024: Poll

The poll comes as Trump continues to face a growing number of legal challenges

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A majority of Americans say they will "definitely not" support former President Donald Trump if he becomes the Republican presidential nominee, according to a new poll out Wednesday.

Overall, 53% of respondents in the Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll said they would definitely not support the former president if he is the GOP nominee, while another 11% said they would "probably not" support him.

Those numbers come as just 63% of Republicans respondents said they wanted Trump to run for another term.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Fla., on April 4, 2023.
The former president has maintained his support with Republican voters, but the poll shows he may face a more difficult general election if named the GOP nominee.Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The poll found that 43% of survey takers said they would "definitely not" support President Joe Biden in the November 2024 general election, while another 11% said they would probably not support the president.

The poll comes as Trump continues to face a growing number of legal challenges after being indicted for a fourth time on Monday in Georgia on charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. The former president was charged with participating in a vast racketeering enterprise in a 41-count indictment alongside 18 co-defendants.

The poll was conducted among 1,165 participants from Aug. 10-14 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.