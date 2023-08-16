Majority Says They ‘Definitely’ Will Not Support Trump in 2024: Poll
The poll comes as Trump continues to face a growing number of legal challenges
A majority of Americans say they will "definitely not" support former President Donald Trump if he becomes the Republican presidential nominee, according to a new poll out Wednesday.
Overall, 53% of respondents in the Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll said they would definitely not support the former president if he is the GOP nominee, while another 11% said they would "probably not" support him.
Those numbers come as just 63% of Republicans respondents said they wanted Trump to run for another term.
The poll found that 43% of survey takers said they would "definitely not" support President Joe Biden in the November 2024 general election, while another 11% said they would probably not support the president.
The poll comes as Trump continues to face a growing number of legal challenges after being indicted for a fourth time on Monday in Georgia on charges related to his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state. The former president was charged with participating in a vast racketeering enterprise in a 41-count indictment alongside 18 co-defendants.
The poll was conducted among 1,165 participants from Aug. 10-14 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Chris Christie: ‘Nominating Someone Who’s Out on Bail in Four Jurisdictions is Not a Winning Formula’Politics
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics