New Poll Says A Majority of Republicans Want to Prioritize Economy Over Climate Change

Republican skepticism related to the need to fix climate change has increased, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll.
The results come as temperatures have climbed globally, fueling unprecedented weather conditions and prompting climate scientists to warn Americans about the continued impact of climate change.
Though a 53 percent majority of the poll’s 1,285 respondents said addressing climate change should be prioritized even at the risk of slowing the economy, 72 percent of Republicans said they think the economy should be more of a priority than the environment.
Fifty-six percent of total respondents agreed that climate change poses a major threat, but 70 percent of those that identified as Republican said climate change poses either “little threat” or “no threat at all.”
- Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden Handling of Climate Change: Poll
- Majority of Americans Now Expecting ‘Significant Negative Effect’ from Climate Change in Their Lifetime
- Government Power, Climate Change See Largest Change in Partisan Divides Among Americans: Poll
- Poll: More Than Half of Parents Say Climate Change Influences Their Decision to Have More Kids
- America’s Fastest Growing Nightmares? Climate Change, Natural Disasters
The poll also indicates that confidence in American institutions is low.
Respondents said they had the most confidence in the FBI, with 51 percent saying they have a “great deal” or “quite a lot of confidence” in the agency.
Both political parties, Congress and the media saw their confidence ratings fall below 40 percent.
President Joe Biden saw an approval rating of 41 percent among poll respondents.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics