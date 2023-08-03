New Poll Says A Majority of Republicans Want to Prioritize Economy Over Climate Change - The Messenger
New Poll Says A Majority of Republicans Want to Prioritize Economy Over Climate Change

The results come as temperatures have climbed globally

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
The poll’s results come as temperatures have climbed to a new extreme this summer.

Republican skepticism related to the need to fix climate change has increased, according to a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll

The results come as temperatures have climbed globally, fueling unprecedented weather conditions and prompting climate scientists to warn Americans about the continued impact of climate change. 

Though a 53 percent majority of the poll’s 1,285 respondents said addressing climate change should be prioritized even at the risk of slowing the economy, 72 percent of Republicans said they think the economy should be more of a priority than the environment. 

Fifty-six percent of total respondents agreed that climate change poses a major threat, but 70 percent of those that identified as Republican said climate change poses either “little threat” or “no threat at all.” 

The poll also indicates that confidence in American institutions is low.

Respondents said they had the most confidence in the FBI, with 51 percent saying they have a “great deal” or “quite a lot of confidence” in the agency.

Both political parties, Congress and the media saw their confidence ratings fall below 40 percent. 

President Joe Biden saw an approval rating of 41 percent among poll respondents.

