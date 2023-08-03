Majority of Americans Question Ethics of Biden Administration: Gallup

Americans have a negative view of the ethics of top officials in President Joe Biden’s administration more negatively than positively, according to a new Gallup poll.
Fifty-five percent of poll respondents said they view Biden administration officials' ethical standards as "not good" or "poor," while just over 40% said they think administration officials’ ethical standards are “excellent” or “good.”
The administration’s ethics approval of 42% hovers just above the figures recorded during former President Donald Trump’s administration, which saw both 37% and 38% approvals in the same poll during his White House term.
Biden and Trump are the only presidents whose administrations have been seen more negative than positive reviews.
Democrats were more likely than Republicans to approve of the Biden administration’s ethics, with 84 percent of Democrats and just 6 percent of Republicans viewing officials’ ethics positively.
The poll was conducted between July 3-27 among 1,015 adults. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.
