Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden Handling of Climate Change: Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden Handling of Climate Change: Poll

The poll indicated that the Biden administration has struggled to raise awareness of its climate measures

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A majority of Americans disapprove of President Biden's handling of climate change, according to a new Washington Post-University of Maryland poll.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents in the poll said that they disapprove of the president's handling of climate change.

The findings come as climate groups have indicated support for the president, but are pushing him to take more aggressive measures amid rising temperatures and extreme weather this summer.

A key point for the Biden administration has been the Inflation Reduction Act, a major climate change and health care bill signed by the president in August 2022 that includes nearly $369 billion to address climate change and invest in clean energy.

Read More
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks on his plan to administer Covid-19 vaccines at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware on January 15, 2021
A key point of emphasis recently for the administration has been the Inflation Reduction Act.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Fewer than 30% of respondents to the poll said that they knew a good or great deal about the bill, but roughly four in 10 survey takers said that they approved of its many climate incentives.

The poll highlights the Biden campaign's struggles in communicating the president's White House accomplishments.

Despite the polling on climate change, Biden remains the clear frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in the presidential race, polling well ahead of his opponents Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The poll was conducted between July 13-23 and represents a sample of 1,404 adults. Results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.