Majority of Americans Disapprove of Biden Handling of Climate Change: Poll
The poll indicated that the Biden administration has struggled to raise awareness of its climate measures
A majority of Americans disapprove of President Biden's handling of climate change, according to a new Washington Post-University of Maryland poll.
Fifty-seven percent of respondents in the poll said that they disapprove of the president's handling of climate change.
The findings come as climate groups have indicated support for the president, but are pushing him to take more aggressive measures amid rising temperatures and extreme weather this summer.
A key point for the Biden administration has been the Inflation Reduction Act, a major climate change and health care bill signed by the president in August 2022 that includes nearly $369 billion to address climate change and invest in clean energy.
Fewer than 30% of respondents to the poll said that they knew a good or great deal about the bill, but roughly four in 10 survey takers said that they approved of its many climate incentives.
The poll highlights the Biden campaign's struggles in communicating the president's White House accomplishments.
Despite the polling on climate change, Biden remains the clear frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in the presidential race, polling well ahead of his opponents Marianne Williamson and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
The poll was conducted between July 13-23 and represents a sample of 1,404 adults. Results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.
