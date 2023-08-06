Majority of Americans Believe Trump Planned to Hold Office ‘Illegally,’ Also Think Legal Troubles Meant to Stop 2024 Campaign: Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Majority of Americans Believe Trump Planned to Hold Office ‘Illegally,’ Also Think Legal Troubles Meant to Stop 2024 Campaign: Poll

Data from CBS/YouGov shows a large split between parties on the former president's guilt and mounting charges

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

More than half of Americans believe Donald Trump tried to hold onto the presidency "illegally," but also believe that his mounting legal troubles are an effort to thwart his 2024 campaign, according to a new poll.

Just over 50% believe Trump planned to hold onto office "illegally or unconstitutionally" after the 2020 election, while 29% believed he planned to stay in office legally. Another 20% believe he did not plan on staying, according to a CBS News/YouGov survey released on Sunday.

The former president continues to insist there was widespread fraudulence in 2020, though his claims have gone unproven.

Conservative Media Reacts to Latest Trump Charges
Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally at Erie Insurance Arena in Erie, PennsylvaniaJeff Swensen/Getty Images
Read More

Trump's conspiracy theories about the election are also tied to his third indictment, which charges him with four counts of criminal conspiracy related to his efforts to overturn election results leading up to the January 6 Capitol riot.

Over 50% believe if Trump had remained in office, they would consider it "undermining" democracy," while 17% called it "upholding" democracy.

Most — 59% — say the various investigations into Trump are an effort to stop his 2024 campaign, according to the data. Even with the alleged political bias, a majority describe the indictments as "upholding the law" and "defending democracy."

Among Republicans, that number jumps to 86%. Only 31% of Democrats describe the indictments the same way.

The CBS/YouGov poll as conducted among more than 2100 U.S. adults between August 2-4 and it has a margin of error of 2.9%.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.