Majority of Americans Believe Biden Is Mishandling Every Major Issue
A new Gallup poll finds a majority of Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of immigration, education and the economy
President Joe Biden faces a majority disapproval rating on every issue asked about by Gallup in a poll released Friday, including immigration, education and the economy, giving him an overall job approval rating of 42%.
Biden has the highest approval rating with his handling of the situation in Ukraine, where 47% of respondents say they approve and 50% disapprove.
Biden's least popular policy area is immigration, where only 31% of Americans believe he is doing a good job, while 66% believe he isn't.
Biden's handling of relations with China (32%) and the economy (37%) are not far behind.
When Biden first took office, he had a 54% approval rating for his handling of the economy. That number has steadily dropped during his time in office, as has Biden's overall job approval rating, which started at 57%.
