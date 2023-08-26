Majority of Americans Believe Biden Is Mishandling Every Major Issue - The Messenger
Politics
Majority of Americans Believe Biden Is Mishandling Every Major Issue

A new Gallup poll finds a majority of Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of immigration, education and the economy

Alec Dent
President Joe Biden faces a majority disapproval rating on every issue asked about by Gallup in a poll released Friday, including immigration, education and the economy, giving him an overall job approval rating of 42%.

Biden has the highest approval rating with his handling of the situation in Ukraine, where 47% of respondents say they approve and 50% disapprove.

Biden's least popular policy area is immigration, where only 31% of Americans believe he is doing a good job, while 66% believe he isn't.

Joe Biden's 2020 presidential bid was sputtering headed into South Carolina, but the support of Rep. Jim Clyburn and Black voters reinvigorated his campaign, propelling him to victory in the state and putting him on a course to winning the Democratic nomination. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Biden's handling of relations with China (32%) and the economy (37%) are not far behind.

When Biden first took office, he had a 54% approval rating for his handling of the economy. That number has steadily dropped during his time in office, as has Biden's overall job approval rating, which started at 57%.

