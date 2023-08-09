Majority of Alabama Voters Want Tuberville to End Military Nomination Holds: Poll

A majority of Alabama voters want Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., to end his months-long blockade of military nomination confirmations, according to a left-leaning poll published Wednesday.

The poll, which was first published by AL.com, is from Public Policy Polling a Democratic pollster, that reports 58% of voters in Alabama want Tuberville to lift his hold on military promotions, which he began in protest to a Pentagon policy providing paid leave and covering travel costs for service members seeking abortions.

The majority says that Tuberville "has made his point and should now allow senior military promotions to move forward," according to the poll.

Thirty-six percent of respondents to the poll said the senator should "continue to block all senior military promotions endlessly."

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 27: Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) speaks at a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol Building on April 27, 2023 in Washington, DC. Tuberville joined other lawmakers, alongside actress and model Paris Hilton to introduce the bipartisan, bicameral bill "Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act" which would provide more oversight for institutional youth treatment programs. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The senator has remained unwavering in his defense of the blockade, even after some members of the GOP have disagreed with his tactics.

"I don’t represent the conference, I represent the people of Alabama," Tuberville told Politico at the end of July.

"I have huge support. If I’d have gotten hammered … by 60-70% of people from my state, veterans, I mean, then you’ve got to start thinking about: 'Am I doing the right thing?'" he explained.

Fifty-five percent of respondents said they believe Tuberville's hold is threatening national security, which aligns with the Pentagon and White House's stance on the issue. Twenty-five percent said they don't think it is impacting national security, and nine percent said they believe it helps. Eleven percent said they are unsure of the impact on national security.

The survey reviewed the responses of 577 registered Alabama voters.