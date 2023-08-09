Majority of Alabama Voters Want Tuberville to End Military Nomination Holds: Poll
The majority says that Tuberville 'has made his point and should now allow senior military promotions to move forward,' according to the left-leaning poll
A majority of Alabama voters want Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., to end his months-long blockade of military nomination confirmations, according to a left-leaning poll published Wednesday.
The poll, which was first published by AL.com, is from Public Policy Polling a Democratic pollster, that reports 58% of voters in Alabama want Tuberville to lift his hold on military promotions, which he began in protest to a Pentagon policy providing paid leave and covering travel costs for service members seeking abortions.
The majority says that Tuberville "has made his point and should now allow senior military promotions to move forward," according to the poll.
Thirty-six percent of respondents to the poll said the senator should "continue to block all senior military promotions endlessly."
- Tuberville Spoke to Defense Secretary Austin About Military Nomination Halt After All, Pentagon Says
- Army Left Without a Leader Amid Tuberville Military Confirmation Holds
- Tommy Tuberville Rejects Austin Conversation Attempts Amid Military Blocks
- Defense Secretary Austin: Tuberville Military Holds Create ‘Friction Throughout Entire Chain’
- Dem Senator: Tuberville ‘Prepared to Burn the Military Down’ With Holds
- DeSantis Says He Agrees With Tuberville on Military Holds
The senator has remained unwavering in his defense of the blockade, even after some members of the GOP have disagreed with his tactics.
"I don’t represent the conference, I represent the people of Alabama," Tuberville told Politico at the end of July.
"I have huge support. If I’d have gotten hammered … by 60-70% of people from my state, veterans, I mean, then you’ve got to start thinking about: 'Am I doing the right thing?'" he explained.
Fifty-five percent of respondents said they believe Tuberville's hold is threatening national security, which aligns with the Pentagon and White House's stance on the issue. Twenty-five percent said they don't think it is impacting national security, and nine percent said they believe it helps. Eleven percent said they are unsure of the impact on national security.
The survey reviewed the responses of 577 registered Alabama voters.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics