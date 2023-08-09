Major Progressive PAC Hit With Large Round of Layoffs: Report

A major Democratic political action committee has laid off a large number of employees according to a new report.

Justice Democrats, a PAC founded by leading figures of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, rose to prominence after supporting progressive candidates such as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo.

According to reporting from The Hill, the organization has made “significant” changes to its workforce.

“It seems to be grassroots fundraising for the industry as a whole: Our numbers are down across the board,” Hassan Martini, executive director of No Dem Left Behind, told the Hill. “True donor enthusiasm has not been what we have experienced in the past, especially prior to an election year.”

Other sources told the Hill that former President Donald Trump made an easy foil for the organization, and his presidency inspired a sense of urgency among donors. That has not been the case under President Joe Biden.

"With Biden going big," progressive strategist Max Burns told the Hill. "It kind of ate their lunch.”

Justice Democrats had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.