Maine Governor Signs Bill to Expand Abortion Access ‘After Viability’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Maine Governor Signs Bill to Expand Abortion Access ‘After Viability’

The new law follows in the footsteps of six other states and the District of Columbia.

Published |Updated
Khaya Himmelman
Maine Gov. Janet Mills (D) in June 2023 signed a bill into law that partially decriminalizes prostitution.Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Maine’s Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill into law on Wednesday that permits abortions “after viability” if deemed necessary by a doctor. This newly-enacted legislation makes Maine a state with some of the least restrictive abortion laws in the country. 

Mills has said the law, which was announced in January 2023 by Democratic Senate President Troy Jackson and Democratic House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, was inspired by the story of Maine resident Dana Pierce, who, after learning that her child had a fatal condition at 32-weeks pregnant, sought an abortion out-of-state because Maine’s current law did not allow her to access care.

“This bill seeks to ensure that no Maine person has to endure the same physical, emotional, psychological, and financial burden that Pierce did in order to receive medical care,” Mills said in a statement on Wednesday. 

The newly-signed legislation, set to go into effect 90 days following the conclusion of the state Legislatures work some time next week, will replace Maine’s current law, “The Reproductive Privacy Act,” which permits abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, which typically occurs at 24 weeks. The law does allow for an exception to “preserve the life or health of the mother.”

Opponents of the new law say that, with such broad language, it could cause an increase in abortions after viability. Carol Tobias, president of anti-abortion organization The National Right to Life, called the newly signed law “open season on the unborn child in Maine,” according to reporting from The Associated Press

Maine follows in the footsteps of six states and Washington, D.C. which have similar abortion laws, allowing doctors to authorize abortions at any point during pregnancy. 

Abortions at or after 21-weeks of pregnancy are uncommon. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2020 about 93% of abortions occurred at or less than 13 weeks gestation, 5.8% occurred at 14-20 weeks gestation, and only 0.9% occurred at or greater than 21 weeks gestation.

The vast majority of abortions in the United States, about 90%, occur in the first trimester of pregnancy. About 1% occur after 21 weeks, and far less than 1% take place in the third trimester, Nisha Verma, obstetrician-gynecologist and fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, explained in an email to The Messenger.

"Third trimester abortions are very rare circumstances that depend entirely on the individual circumstance,” Jen Villavicencio, obstetrician-gynecologist and fellow of the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, similarly said. "The doctors providing abortion care are often the same ones doing the emergency c-sections to save moms and babies.”

