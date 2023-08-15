‘Magic Mushroom’ Dishes Selling Out in China Thanks to Treasury Secretary Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday spoke about her visit to China in July — meant to smooth out relations between the two countries, but the trip ended up creating a "magic mushroom" craze in China.
Yellen told CNN's Erin Burnett that the mushrooms were delicious after Burnett explained that the dish is selling out all over locations of the Chinese restaurant chain Yi Zuo Yi Wang (In and Out).
"I went with this large group of people and the person who arranged the dinner did the order," Yellen explained. "There was a delicious mushroom dish, I was not aware that these mushrooms had hallucinogenic properties, I learned that later."
Yellen also said the mushrooms had "no impact" if cooked properly, and that no one who had the dish had any "ill effects."
The dish was stir-fried Jian Shou Qing mushrooms, which is known for being a hallucinogenic, but losing its toxic properties once cooked.
