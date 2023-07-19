Louisiana State Legislature Overturns Governor’s Veto on Gender-Affirming Care Ban for Minors

On Tuesday, Louisiana’s GOP-controlled legislature overturned Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto on a bill banning gender affirming care for minors during a one-day veto session. The ban on gender affirming care for minors will go into effect on January 1, 2024.

The House voted 76-23 and the Senate voted 28-11 to override the veto.

“Today, I was overridden for the second time, on my veto of a bill that needlessly harms a very small population of vulnerable children, their families, and their health care professionals,” Edwards said in a statement on Tuesday. “I expect the courts to throw out this unconstitutional bill, as well.”

The bill prohibits health care professionals from administering puberty blocking drugs and hormone treatments, and performing “any sterilizing surgery” or surgery “that artificially constructs tissues having the appearance of genitals differing from the minor’s own sex.”

The measure does, however, allow those who received gender-affirming care prior to January 1, to continue care through the end of the following year.

During the special override veto session, which is only the third in the state since 1974, Republican lawmakers were unsuccessful in overturning 24 other vetoes, including a measure that would prohibit transgender students from using different pronouns than the ones assigned at birth, and a bill that prohibits teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity in public school classrooms.

Republican Rep. Gabe Firment, the author of the bill, said if the legislature fails to pass the bill, “Louisiana will become the destination for children across the entire South to undergo these life-altering and irreversible medical experiments.”

Louisiana now joins a growing list of states that have passed bills or are considering bills to restrict gender affirming care. Many of these states, though, now face legal challenges against these laws.

Earlier this month, Texas families, medical providers, and two LGBTQ+ organizations filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas, attempting to block the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors. And courts have blocked similar bans in states like Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Missouri, and Florida, according to reporting from Axios.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ACLU of Louisiana condemned the veto override, calling the move “extreme government overreach and a direct threat to the civil liberties and constitutional rights of all Louisianans.”