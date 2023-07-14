Louisiana Lawmakers to Hold Special Veto-Override Session Over LGBTQ Issues - The Messenger
Louisiana Lawmakers to Hold Special Veto-Override Session Over LGBTQ Issues

Louisiana's legislature has only achieved one successful veto-override in the last 31 years

Kayla Gallagher
Gov. John Bel Edwards talks to media at the Case Closed Barbershop on November 15, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Lawmakers in Louisiana have voted to hold a special session in Baton Rouge next week to override Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' veto of three bills aimed at LGBTQ+ individuals, including one to ban gender-affirming health care for minors.

The special session is scheduled for Tuesday, according to a text message from Republican House Speaker Clay Schexnayder that was seen by NOLA.com.

Before Edwards' tenure, veto overrides were rare in Louisiana, however, the Republican legislature has clashed multiple times with the Democratic governor over a number of issues.

Louisiana's legislature has only achieved one successful veto-override in the last 31 years. Last year, lawmakers voted to overturn Edward's redistricting bill.

