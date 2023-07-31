Longtime GOP Consultant Blasts DeSantis for Struggling Campaign: ‘He’s Been a Very Flawed Candidate’

Republican strategist Ed Rollins offered a blunt assessment of Ron DeSantis as a 2024 GOP candidate, laying blame for any campaign struggles directly at the Florida governor's feet.

Rollins is a longtime political consultant who previously backed Trump but has boosted DeSantis' campaign through the Ready for Ron PAC. He now says the Republican candidate has been "flawed."

"I don’t think it’s the campaign’s fault at all; it’s his. I think he’s been a very flawed candidate," Rollins told Rolling Stone in a report on the state of DeSantis' campaign.

The Florida governor is averaging second place behind Trump in GOP Primary polling, according to Real Clear Politics. Trump recently widened his lead though in a pair of recent polls out of Iowa and South Carolina.

DeSantis himself chalked up Trump's widening lead to sympathy over the former president's mounting legal troubles.

Full comments from Rollins were posted to Twitter by Rolling Stone's Asawin Suebsang where Rollins offered more criticism.

"I know some of the people around him, and some of them are good, talented people. But every time he opens his mouth, he has a tendency to — shall we say — think out-loud, and he clearly doesn’t understand the game. Iowa is not Florida, and he just doesn’t get it," Rollins said.

Ron DeSantis speaking at Christians United for Israel summit in Arlington, Virginia Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The longtime strategist added DeSantis is "not particularly articulate" and may not have the communication skills of former presidents Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama.

He ultimately predicted Trump receives the Republican Party's 2024 nomination and then loses to President Joe Biden. He even suggested Republicans could lose their House majority.

"I think it’s gonna be Trump’s game, and at this point in time, I would be shocked if Trump were not the nominee. … And at the end of the day, I don’t see how Trump is a viable presidential candidate… So, unless something serious happens, Biden is probably going to get a second term… and I could even see Republicans losing their majority in the House," he said.