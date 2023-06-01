The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Longtime Discovery Veteran David C. Leavy Named CNN Worldwide COO

    Leavy is a more than 20-year veteran at Discovery Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery and will help build the network's international brand

    Published
    Zachary Leeman
    CNN named David C. Leavy on Thursday its new chief operating officer of CNN Worldwide.

    CNN logo
    David McNew/Newsmakers/Getty Images David McNew/Newsmakers/Getty Images

    Leavy will be responsible for “commercial, operational and promotional activities across CNN Worldwide,” the network's CEO, Chris Licht, announced. 

    “Everyone who works with David has seen how his energy, work ethic and collaborative style positively impacts an organization, and I can’t wait for him to join me and the CNN team,” Licht wrote. 

    Leavy currently serves as chief corporate affairs officer for Warner Bros. Discovery. Leavy has worked closely with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav and he is a 20-plus year veteran with Discovery. 

    The announcement of Leavy’s new position came on the same day CNN debuted a new logo and graphics on their channel with Licht calling it a “clean and modern presentation” that makes the “news the star of the show.” 

    The changes have been part of a number of shakeups since the network fell under the Warner Bros. Discovery corporate umbrella. Reporters like Brian Stelter and Don Lemon have departed the network, while upcoming schedule changes include Kaitlan Collins moving this month from mornings to primetime. 

