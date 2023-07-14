Longtime Biden Aide Leaving White House
Louisa Terrell started working for Biden when he was a senator on the Judiciary Committee
A longtime and influential aide to President Joe Biden, Louisa Terrell, is leaving the White House this month according to a statement released Friday.
Terrell started working for Biden when he was a senator on the Judiciary Committee, and currently works as director of legislative affairs at the White House. Her connection Biden stretches back even further, as Terrell was childhood friends with Biden’s deceased son, Beau.
In a statement, Biden said: “for years – as a Senator, as Vice President, as President, and every moment in between – I have relied on Louisa for her wise counsel and her skill. I have relied upon her to reflect my values. And I have relied upon her to deliver for the American people. Every step of the way, that’s exactly what she has done.”
One Biden adviser told CNN Terrell was "at the center of everything we did." Another said she was critical to selecting Biden's cabinet.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., told CNN Terrell was "key" to the successes of the Biden administration and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., remarked that she was "there with us every step of the way" in crafting the major legislation of the Biden years.
