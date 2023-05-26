Liz Cheney Takes Veiled Shot at Ron DeSantis Over Floating Jan. 6 Pardons
DeSantis said he's open to pardoning January 6 rioters, as well as his 2024 competition, Donald Trump.
Liz Cheney said she won’t be supporting any presidential candidate open to pardoning January 6 rioters.
The former congresswoman took to Twitter on Thursday evening to take a veiled shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he officially joined the 2024 race.
“Any candidate who says they will pardon Jan. 6 defendants is not qualified to be President,” she tweeted.
The tweet dropped not long after DeSantis gave an interview in which he described a “day one” pardon policy in which his team would review FBI and DOJ cases, including those related to the January 6 Capitol riot and Donald Trump.
Cheney was one of the most vocal critics of Donald Trump following the January 6 Capitol riot and one of two congressional Republicans to serve on the congressional subcommittee that investigated the incident and the events that led up to it.
