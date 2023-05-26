The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Liz Cheney Takes Veiled Shot at Ron DeSantis Over Floating Jan. 6 Pardons

    DeSantis said he's open to pardoning January 6 rioters, as well as his 2024 competition, Donald Trump.

    Zachary Leeman
    Liz Cheney said she won’t be supporting any presidential candidate open to pardoning January 6 rioters.

    The former congresswoman took to Twitter on Thursday evening to take a veiled shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after he officially joined the 2024 race.

    Liz Cheney speaking in Washington D.C.
    “Any candidate who says they will pardon Jan. 6 defendants is not qualified to be President,” she tweeted.

    The tweet dropped not long after DeSantis gave an interview in which he described a “day one” pardon policy in which his team would review FBI and DOJ cases, including those related to the January 6 Capitol riot and Donald Trump.

    Cheney was one of the most vocal critics of Donald Trump following the January 6 Capitol riot and one of two congressional Republicans to serve on the congressional subcommittee that investigated the incident and the events that led up to it. 

