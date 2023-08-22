Libertarian Group Asks Supreme Court to Review Alleged Anti-Asian Discrimination in School Admissions

Libertarian law firm the Pacific Legal Foundation has requested the Supreme Court review a federal appeals court decision that the PLF argues allows for racial discrimination in school admissions.

In May, the Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit ruled 2-1 that Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Alexandria, Va. was not engaging in discriminatory practices in its admissions. The Pacific Legal Foundation believes the school is, in fact, discriminating against Asian students, and that its admissions plan was “intentionally designed to achieve the same results as overt racial discrimination.”

The school's admissions policy changed in late 2020 following the murder of George Floyd. In an attempt to increase the number of Black and Hispanic students, Thomas Jefferson's eliminated standardized entry tests and altered admissions to that spots were offered to the top students at each feeder school in the area. Previously, admission was granted to the top applicants overall, with no guaranteed spots per school.

Applicants' "experience factors," such as socioeconomic status, also began to be taken into account.

In the first year the changes were implemented, Asian-American enrollment dropped drastically, going from 73% to 54%.

While a Federal District Court initially ruled against the new admissions standards, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit overruled the decision.

The Pacific Legal Foundation's filing argues that the changes to admissions, while not explicitly race-based, are "race-neutral proxies" that "accomplish the same discriminatory result" as explicit race-based admissions.

“The longer this question is not resolved,” the Pacific Legal Foundation said, “the more incentive school districts (and now universities) will have to develop workarounds that enable them to racially discriminate without using racial classifications.”

In June, the Supreme Court issued a landmark decision that found race-based university admissions are unconstitutional. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said that affirmative action "cannot be reconciled with the guarantees of the Equal Protection Clause."