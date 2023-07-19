Geraldo Rivera Tells CNN ‘Embarrassment’ of Dominion-Fox Settlement ‘Really Woke Up’ the Network
The longtime journalist said he was 'muzzled' at his longtime network and took a dig at former host Tucker Carlson
Geraldo Rivera is opening up more about his exit from Fox News after 23 years, telling CNN on Tuesday evening he's now "liberated."
"I feel liberated. I feel free, free at last," Rivera told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on CNN Tonight.
The former Fox employee announced his exit from Fox News last month. He explained he was fired from The Five over behind the scenes tensions with another co-host, and he decided to resign from the network after.
His firing from The Five occurred after multiple tense on-air exchanges between Rivera and Greg Gutfeld.
- Geraldo Rivera: Trump Incited Capitol Riot and ‘Unleashed the Mob,’ But Indictment Charges Are ‘Redundant’
- Geraldo Rivera Announces His Exit From Fox News’ ‘The Five’
- Geraldo Rivera Tells ‘The View’ a ‘Very Toxic Relationship’ with Co-Host Led to Him Quitting Fox News After Decades
- Geraldo Rivera Announces Exit from Fox News After Being Fired from ‘The Five’
He claimed on Tuesday that he was "muzzled" at Fox.
"We were muzzled. Corporate discipline muzzles people. They denied me permission to go on many shows over the course of my long career there," he said. "They have a very rigid, very controlled kind of discipline."
Rivera said his "flamboyance" and criticism of former President Donald Trump made him an awkward fit at the network.
The former Fox contributor also blasted Tucker Carlson, who parted ways with the network in April, for his coverage of the January 6 Capitol riot and said he was suspended at one point after criticizing the fiery host.
Rivera said he believes the "embarrassment" from the $787.5 million with Dominion Voting Systems over their coverage of the 2020 presidential election was something of a wakeup call for Fox News.
"I just think that the embarrassment from what happened on their January 6, post-January 6 coverage, the embarrassment that they suffered as a corporation will and already has affected the way they presented," Rivera said. "Yes, they’re still heavily opinionated in the evenings, that is true, but I think they would never, I would hope, now say something just to get an audience."
Fox News has said they parted ways amicably with Rivera. A number of colleagues celebrated Rivera's long career in his final appearance on the network.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics