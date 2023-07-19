Geraldo Rivera Tells CNN ‘Embarrassment’ of Dominion-Fox Settlement ‘Really Woke Up’ the Network - The Messenger
Politics.
Geraldo Rivera Tells CNN ‘Embarrassment’ of Dominion-Fox Settlement ‘Really Woke Up’ the Network

The longtime journalist said he was 'muzzled' at his longtime network and took a dig at former host Tucker Carlson

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
JWPlayer

Geraldo Rivera is opening up more about his exit from Fox News after 23 years, telling CNN on Tuesday evening he's now "liberated."

"I feel liberated. I feel free, free at last," Rivera told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on CNN Tonight.

The former Fox employee announced his exit from Fox News last month. He explained he was fired from The Five over behind the scenes tensions with another co-host, and he decided to resign from the network after.

His firing from The Five occurred after multiple tense on-air exchanges between Rivera and Greg Gutfeld.

He claimed on Tuesday that he was "muzzled" at Fox.

"We were muzzled. Corporate discipline muzzles people. They denied me permission to go on many shows over the course of my long career there," he said. "They have a very rigid, very controlled kind of discipline."

Rivera said his "flamboyance" and criticism of former President Donald Trump made him an awkward fit at the network.

The former Fox contributor also blasted Tucker Carlson, who parted ways with the network in April, for his coverage of the January 6 Capitol riot and said he was suspended at one point after criticizing the fiery host.

Rivera said he believes the "embarrassment" from the $787.5 million with Dominion Voting Systems over their coverage of the 2020 presidential election was something of a wakeup call for Fox News.

"I just think that the embarrassment from what happened on their January 6, post-January 6 coverage, the embarrassment that they suffered as a corporation will and already has affected the way they presented," Rivera said. "Yes, they’re still heavily opinionated in the evenings, that is true, but I think they would never, I would hope, now say something just to get an audience."

Fox News has said they parted ways amicably with Rivera. A number of colleagues celebrated Rivera's long career in his final appearance on the network.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter
