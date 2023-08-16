Liberal Wisconsin Supreme Court Judges Cited in Complaint by Ousted State Courts Director

The former director of Wisconsin's state courts system on Tuesday filed complaints against the state's four liberal Supreme Court justices after being fired earlier this month.

Former director Randy Koschnick filed complaints against Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Audrey Skwierawski and Justices Ann Walsh Bradley, Rebecca Dallet, Jill Karofsky and Janet Protasiewicz. Skwierawski was appointed to serve as interim director in Koschnick's absence.

Koschnick says Skwierawski cannot legally serve as courts director until her term as Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge has ended in July 2025 due to state law. Koschnick first became director of the state's court system in 2017, when he was appointed by former Chief Justice Patience Roggensack.

The director of the state courts system oversees the operation and budget for the system.