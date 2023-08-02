New York AG Office Says Trump Lawsuit ‘Ready for Trial’

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office says it is “ready for trial” in a lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and the Trump Organization, per a filing.

The lawsuit, filed in September 2022 by James, charges the defendants with engaging in fraud and misrepresentation during a 10-year period from 2011 to 2021. The lawsuit seeks $250 million in damages.

The update comes after Trump was indicted for a third time Tuesday, this time on charges related to his attempt to hold onto power following the 2020 election. The former president is already facing charges in New York, where he was indicted earlier this year with 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels made in an effort to cover up an alleged affair.

The New York case is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 2. The Trump family has denied any allegations of wrongdoing in the case.