New York AG Office Says Trump Lawsuit ‘Ready for Trial’
The case is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 2
New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office says it is “ready for trial” in a lawsuit against former president Donald Trump, Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and the Trump Organization, per a filing.
The lawsuit, filed in September 2022 by James, charges the defendants with engaging in fraud and misrepresentation during a 10-year period from 2011 to 2021. The lawsuit seeks $250 million in damages.
The update comes after Trump was indicted for a third time Tuesday, this time on charges related to his attempt to hold onto power following the 2020 election. The former president is already facing charges in New York, where he was indicted earlier this year with 34 criminal counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to Stormy Daniels made in an effort to cover up an alleged affair.
- How bad is the New York Trump lawsuit for the former president? A law professor explains what’s happening.
- Donald Trump Granted Partial Immunity in James Savage Defamation Lawsuit
- Trump’s New York and Georgia Criminal Cases May Have to be Adjourned Pending Federal Charges, NY AG Says
- Michael Cohen and the Trump Organization Set for Showdown at Trial Over Attorney Fees
- Will a New Round of Trump Indictments and Trials Bring Down ‘Teflon Don’?
The New York case is scheduled to go to trial on Oct. 2. The Trump family has denied any allegations of wrongdoing in the case.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Trump’s Attorneys Claim Special Counsel’s Protective Order Tramples His First Amendment RightsPolitics
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand JuryPolitics
- Ex-NYPD Commissioner Meets With Special Counsel InvestigatorsPolitics
- John Eastman Asks Judge to Postpone Disbarment Proceedings as He Waits for Potential IndictmentPolitics
- Former Trump Ambassador Announces Nevada Senate BidPolitics
- Biden Jokes About Age During Astros Visit: ‘Know Something About’ People Saying You’re Past Your PrimePolitics
- Pelosi on Possible Trump Second Term: ‘It Cannot Happen’Politics
- Joe Rogan Predicts Tucker Carlson ‘Could Win’ the White House in 2028Politics
- Pence Hits Biden Over Reports of Russia, Chinese Naval Patrols Near Alaskan WatersPolitics
- Panel Blocks New Student Loan Forgiveness RulesPolitics
- Prosecutors Stop Short of Gag Order But Worry Trump Will Release Evidence Before TrialPolitics