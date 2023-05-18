How Two Top Senate Appropriators Used Earmarks to Send Nearly $900 Million Home Before Retiring

Despite their ideological and partisan differences, Alabama Republican Sen. Richard Shelby and Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy held much in common before retiring in January 2023.

They were the longest-tenured senators ever to serve their respective states. And as the top players on the influential Senate Appropriations Committee, they held unparalleled decision making power over spending federal taxpayer dollars.

In their last year in the Senate, they also used their extraordinary gravitas to send a combined $878 million back to their communities through the earmarks process.

Shelby and Leahy traveled a well-charted path in throwing the full weight of their power behind earmarking efforts. As past leaders of the same Senate panel, the late-Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens helped win more than $300 million for a proposed “Bridge to Nowhere” before it was canceled amid controversy and the late-West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd's earmarking prowess earned him the title “Alpha Porker” from the watchdog group Citizens Against Government Waste.

While members of the House of Representatives are limited to 15 earmarks requests each under House Rules, the Senate puts no such limit on its members.

Shelby, as the ranking Republican member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, used that to his advantage better than any other federal lawmaker.

In the 2023 fiscal year, Shelby outmatched his colleagues in winning federal earmarks for his state — earning the title “Top Porker,” from the conservative Heritage Foundation — by sending $666 million back to Alabama.

Projects that Shelby secured for Alabama included $13 million for an airport runway extension in the City of Abbeville, which has fewer than 2,500 residents.

“The existing runway length of 2,900 feet is insufficient to meet the needs of the airport,” Shelby stated in his earmark request. “Extending the runway to 5,000 feet will support economic development efforts in the area.” The earmark cost federal taxpayers more than $5,000 for every man, woman and child in Abbeville.

Shelby insisted he was doing important work for Alabama communities.

“I have been blessed to represent the great state of Alabama for 36 years in the Senate, and it is my hope that I have left the state better than I found it,” Shelby said in a December 2022 statement. “I look forward to witnessing the results of this funding and the state’s continued growth as a private citizen in just a few short weeks.” He could not be reached for comment for this report.

Then-Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) speaks to reporters in the Senate Subway during a vote in the U.S. Capitol on September 08, 2022, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Leahy, who was the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, used the earmark process to send $212 million in federal funds home to Vermont. That's more than $300 for each resident of the nation’s second-least populous state.

Leahy’s approved earmarks for 2023 included $500,000 for the preservation of a historic barn in Shelburne, Vermont. The barn is owned by a nonprofit with more than $60 million in assets, Citizens Against Government Waste noted in a report.

“There's thousands of facilities like that throughout the state, and they probably have more money than most,” CAGW president Thomas Schatz told The Messenger.

Leahy’s efforts for Vermont also included two earmarks totaling $2.3 million for an organization that bears his name: the Leahy Center for Lake Champlain. He was the sole sponsor of the earmarks the center received in 2022 and 2023.

Leahy does not have any apparent financial interest in the nonprofit Leahy Center. The former senator could not be reached for comment for this report.

Then-Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) speaks to reporters in the U.S. Capitol on November 2, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

In the House of Representatives, new rules instituted by Appropriations Committee Chair Kay Granger (R-Texas) this year will prohibit “projects named for an individual or entity” from receiving earmarks in the 2024 fiscal year. No such rule exists in the Senate.

Earmark changes under Granger also include a requirement that each project must have a "federal nexus" that ties it to a federal law.

Those more stringent requirements are "a strong first step" toward earmark reform in the House, David Ditch, senior policy analyst at the right-leaning Heritage Foundation, told The Messenger.

But without equivalent changes in the Senate, Ditch said, "it's quite likely that we are going to see exactly the kind of super egregious items that we've seen over the last couple of years repeat themselves on the Senate side."

