Leader Of Black Voices For Trump Arrested in Georgia and Remains in Custody

The leader of the group Black Voices For Trump charged alongside the former president and 17 others in a sprawling case tied to the 2020 election turned himself in Thursday for arrest in Atlanta.

Harrison Floyd did not negotiate a bond agreement before surrendering and was still in custody at the Fulton County Jail as of 5:50 p.m. EST, according to the county's online inmate search records.

Floyd is the only defendant associated with the Georgia case without a bond agreement.

His surrender Thursday makes him the 11th to surrender for arrest since being indicted in the case. Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Thursday to announce he will be surrendering for arrest Thursday evening at 7:30.

A Washington Post report also found Floyd faced charges earlier this year after attacking an FBI agent working on the Justice Department's investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.