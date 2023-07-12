Lawyers With Cases Before The Supreme Court Paid Clarence Thomas Via Aide’s Venmo: Report

Senior lawyers with cases heard before the Supreme Court sent money to a top aide to Clarence Thomas on Venmo in 2019, according to The Guardian.

Rajan Vasisht was Thomas' aide between 2019 and 2021. The payments all happened between November and December of 2019, and while specific amounts are't listed, they all have names related to the justice's Christmas party.

The payments had been publicly visible in Vasisht's account, but were made private once The Guardian asked for comment.

Patrick Strawbridge, for example, listed his payment to Vasisht as "Christmas Party." Strawbridge was one of the lawyers who just successfully fought against affirmative action in college admissions in the recent case taken by the Supreme Court.

He is a partner at Consovoy McCarthy. William Consovoy, also was also a partner and died earlier this year, paid Vasisht as well for "Thomas Christmas Party."

Other lawyers who made similar payments during that time include Kate Todd, who was a White House deputy counsel for then-President Donald Trump.

Vasisht's duties included assisting Thomas with administrative functioning of his chambers, as well as his personal schedule and correspondence as listed on his resume, according to The Guardian.