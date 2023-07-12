Lawyers With Cases Before The Supreme Court Paid Clarence Thomas Via Aide’s Venmo: Report - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Lawyers With Cases Before The Supreme Court Paid Clarence Thomas Via Aide’s Venmo: Report

The payments were made to Rajan Vasisht in late 2019.

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Senior lawyers with cases heard before the Supreme Court sent money to a top aide to Clarence Thomas on Venmo in 2019, according to The Guardian.

Rajan Vasisht was Thomas' aide between 2019 and 2021. The payments all happened between November and December of 2019, and while specific amounts are't listed, they all have names related to the justice's Christmas party.

The payments had been publicly visible in Vasisht's account, but were made private once The Guardian asked for comment.

Patrick Strawbridge, for example, listed his payment to Vasisht as "Christmas Party." Strawbridge was one of the lawyers who just successfully fought against affirmative action in college admissions in the recent case taken by the Supreme Court.

Read More

He is a partner at Consovoy McCarthy. William Consovoy, also was also a partner and died earlier this year, paid Vasisht as well for "Thomas Christmas Party."

Other lawyers who made similar payments during that time include Kate Todd, who was a White House deputy counsel for then-President Donald Trump.

Vasisht's duties included assisting Thomas with administrative functioning of his chambers, as well as his personal schedule and correspondence as listed on his resume, according to The Guardian.

Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas attends the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Amy Coney Barrett to be the U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.