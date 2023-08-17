Lawyers, Government Employees Back Larger IRS

Government employees at the Department of the Treasury union and lawyers in the American Bar Association (ABA) have voiced their support for a bigger Internal Revenue Service (IRS), an effort supported by Democrats.
The IRS expansion is boosted by $80 billion in funding over 10 years, which was included in the Inflation Reduction Act.
President of the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) Doreen Greenwald says the funding could help reduce the national deficit.
"NTEU urges Congress not to lose this momentum by maintaining the annual appropriations the agency needs for regular operations, in addition to the [Inflation Reduction Act] investments that target customer service, modernized technology and improved enforcement," Greenwald said in a statement on Tuesday.
C. Wells Hall, the chair of the ABA’s tax division, wrote in a letter to appropriators last month, that the ABA "appreciates" the efforts of both Congress and the president in securing the funding.
Although the push has strong Democratic support, members of the GOP have voted to decrease the funds. In May, both parties agreed to reduce the $80 billion by a quarter.
- IRS Starts Redacting Employees’ Names to Protect From Doxxing
- IRS Ends Surprise Visits on Delinquent Taxpayers
- Why Is the IRS Listening to a 21-Year-Old? (Exclusive)
- The IRS Is Hunting Millionaire Tax Cheats: Here’s Who Is Most at Risk
- IRS Whistleblowers to Testify On Hunter Biden Criminal Tax Probe
- House Committee to Review IRS Whistleblower Complaint Following Hunter Biden Plea Deal
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Ramaswamy Says He Can Convince Voters With ‘Diverse Shades of Melanin’ to Vote for HimPolitics
- Ramaswamy Tied With DeSantis in Republican Primary: PollPolitics
- Both Sides Look for Tips for Future Abortion Battles in Aftermath of Ohio’s ‘Issue 1’ DefeatPolitics
- Ramaswamy Says How Elon Musk Runs X is a ‘Good Example’ of How to Run GovernmentPolitics
- Trump Boasts in Interview He Was ‘Apple’ of Vladimir Putin’s EyePolitics
- Trump PAC Foots Bill for Ex-NYPD Investigator for Manhattan Criminal, E. Jean Carroll Cases: ReportPolitics
- RNC Clarifies Francis Suarez Has Not Yet Qualified for GOP DebatePolitics
- Anti-ESG Presidential Candidate Is Sued by Former Employees Who Allege Securities FraudBusiness
- US Marine Killed In California During Live-Fire Training ExercisePolitics
- Christie on Trump Canceling Election Fraud Press Conference: ‘First Smart Decision in a Long Time’Politics
- Jordan Requests Interview with Former Twitter Safety Chief in Censorship ProbePolitics
- GOP Super PAC Flies ‘Prosecute Hunter Biden’ Banner over Delaware’s Rehoboth BeachPolitics