Lawyers, Government Employees Back Larger IRS

Government employees at the Department of the Treasury union and lawyers in the American Bar Association (ABA) have voiced their support for a bigger Internal Revenue Service (IRS), an effort supported by Democrats.

The IRS expansion is boosted by $80 billion in funding over 10 years, which was included in the Inflation Reduction Act.

President of the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU) Doreen Greenwald says the funding could help reduce the national deficit.

"NTEU urges Congress not to lose this momentum by maintaining the annual appropriations the agency needs for regular operations, in addition to the [Inflation Reduction Act] investments that target customer service, modernized technology and improved enforcement," Greenwald said in a statement on Tuesday.

C. Wells Hall, the chair of the ABA’s tax division, wrote in a letter to appropriators last month, that the ABA "appreciates" the efforts of both Congress and the president in securing the funding.

Although the push has strong Democratic support, members of the GOP have voted to decrease the funds. In May, both parties agreed to reduce the $80 billion by a quarter.