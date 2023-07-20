Lawyers for Jack Smith and Trump’s Inner Circle Were Literally Racing Between Courtrooms on Thursday

Lawyers for Special Counsel Jack Smith and several Donald Trump associates demonstrated on Thursday why some good running shoes might be useful for handling legal proceedings where they're needed at the same time but in different places.

The scene: Washington D.C.'s federal courthouse.

The lawyers: Stanley Woodward, a defense counsel who is representing a host of people charged for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, as well as multiple former Trump White House aides; and Thomas Windom, a Justice Department prosecutor.

Their competing interests came to the fore when Woodward initially frustrated U.S. District Court Judge Trevor McFadden by arriving about 25 minutes late to a hearing where two of his clients were awaiting a verdict over their role in Jan. 6.

Woodward first asked to speak in private with McFadden, citing grand jury secrecy rules. But McFadden requested an explanation in open court. Woodward replied that his tardiness stemmed from the fact he also represents a witness who was testifying as well on Thursday before Smith’s grand jury as part of its probe into potential Trump interference with the 2020 election results.

Prosecutors had assured Woodward he would be done with his client's grand jury appearance — widely believed to be Trump aide Will Russell — in time for McFadden's hearing at 2 p.m., Woodward said. That's where the judge would read his verdict in the case of Jan. 6 defendants Freddie Klein and Steven Cappuccio.

Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta and his lawyer Stanley Woodward (back) arrive at The Alto Lee Adams Sr. United States Courthouse on July 18, 2023 in Fort Pierce, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Instead, Woodward said he got delayed while prosecutors in the grand jury asked his client about matters that “potentially involve executive privilege." The lawyer said he felt obligated to remain outside the grand jury room until that questioning was done.

"Talking about obstructions of official proceedings," said McFadden, a Trump appointee. "The government has not acted as I requested."

Later on, in the middle of reading his verdict in the Jan. 6 case, McFadden stopped to call for someone from Smith's team in the grand jury room one floor above his courtroom to join him for an explanation.

Windom then appeared alongside other DOJ officials. They spoke with McFadden for about six minutes at a bench conference. Their remarks were under seal and could not be heard by the public due to a noise husher machine that obscures conversations. Then the judge dismissed Windom to go back to the grand jury room.

Woodward's multiple clients has been an issue in other Trump-related court cases too.

He also represents Walt Nauta, the personal valet to Trump who faces federal charges alongside the former president over the mishandling of classified documents. U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon had to postpone for a few days a pre-trial hearing she'd scheduled for last Thursday in Fort Pierce, Fla., after Woodward requested a delay. His reason: He needed to be in Washington, D.C, for the Jan. 6 trial for Klein and Cappuccio.

Klein, a former Trump appointee to the State Department, was found guilty by McFadden of six counts of assaulting police and one count each of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also convicted on four misdemeanor counts.