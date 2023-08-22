Lawyers Engage in ‘Meaningful Discussions” To Resolve Case Against Former Santos Aide Without Trial

Lawyers in the federal case against Sam Miele, a former aide to Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., are working to resolve a case without moving to a trial, per a new filing on Tuesday.

The filing jointly requests on behalf of both parties that the court permit both groups to focus on those discussions instead of trial preparation through September 5.

"The parties have engaged in meaningful discussions about possible dispositions of this matter without the need for a trial," prosecutors wrote in a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert.

Miele was indicted last week on federal charges for allegedly pretending to be working for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy when he requested donations for Santos. Miele previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.