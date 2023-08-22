Lawyers Engage in ‘Meaningful Discussions” To Resolve Case Against Former Santos Aide Without Trial - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

Lawyers Engage in ‘Meaningful Discussions” To Resolve Case Against Former Santos Aide Without Trial

Sam Miele was indicted on federal charges for allegedly pretending to work for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Miele was formerly a campaign aide to Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.)Alex Wong/Getty Images

Lawyers in the federal case against Sam Miele, a former aide to Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., are working to resolve a case without moving to a trial, per a new filing on Tuesday.

The filing jointly requests on behalf of both parties that the court permit both groups to focus on those discussions instead of trial preparation through September 5.

"The parties have engaged in meaningful discussions about possible dispositions of this matter without the need for a trial," prosecutors wrote in a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert.

Miele was indicted last week on federal charges for allegedly pretending to be working for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy when he requested donations for Santos. Miele previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.