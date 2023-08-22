Lawyers Engage in ‘Meaningful Discussions” To Resolve Case Against Former Santos Aide Without Trial

Lawyers in the federal case against Sam Miele, a former aide to Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., are working to resolve a case without moving to a trial, per a new filing on Tuesday.
The filing jointly requests on behalf of both parties that the court permit both groups to focus on those discussions instead of trial preparation through September 5.
"The parties have engaged in meaningful discussions about possible dispositions of this matter without the need for a trial," prosecutors wrote in a letter to U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert.
Miele was indicted last week on federal charges for allegedly pretending to be working for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy when he requested donations for Santos. Miele previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.
- Rep. George Santos Fundraiser Indicted, Accused of Impersonating House Speaker Aide
- Former NYPD Detective Announces Bid for George Santos’ Seat
- DOJ has George Santos ‘Dead to Rights’, Former U.S. Attorney Says
- McCarthy Laughs Off Supporting George Santos Reelection: ‘Going to Keep That Seat with Another Republican’
- George Santos Celebrates ‘Justice System’ After Man Arrested for Death Threats Against Him
- Rep. George Santos’ earliest political backers faced financial misconduct investigations
- Trump Says He’ll ‘APPEAL’ DC Trial Date, But Experts Note That’s ‘Not a Thing’Politics
- Eminem Hits Vivek Ramaswamy With Cease and Desist Following ‘Lose Yourself’ Performance: ReportPolitics
- House Republicans Demand DOJ Documents Relating to Special Counsel Investigating Hunter BidenPolitics
- Read the Judge’s Order Spelling Out the Key Dates and Deadlines Leading up to Trump’s DC Trial in March 2024Politics
- Biden Says More Must Be Done To Address Hate in US During Meeting With MLK Jr.’s FamilyPolitics
- Bond Hearing Set for Sole Trump Co-Defendant Still Behind BarsPolitics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics