Lawyer Representing Rudy Giuliani Says He Is Unsure if He Will Continue To Represent Him

The Georgia attorney who represented Rudy Giuliani during his surrender to authorities said he isn't sure who paid for a private plane for his client, who has reportedly been dealing with financial issues, and added that he does not know if he will continue to represent the former New York City mayor.

Brian Tevis was pressed on his client's finances in an interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins, who cited her network's own reporting as well as a former attorney referencing Giuliani's struggle to keep up with his legal bills.

"I've gotten this question 100 times today as we walked to the courthouse, the jail, everywhere else, and my answer is still the same: I'm not going to disclose that," Tevis said. "I don't discuss my client's finances or arrangements between us in any of my cases, and this one's no different."

The attorney added that he doesn't know if he'll continue representing Giuliani in the Fulton County case. Giuliani and 18 co-defendants, including former President Donald Trump, are facing felony charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.

Giuliani is charged in a case that centers on Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Giuliani flew on a private plane on Wednesday from New York to Georgia before surrendering to authorities. He was released on a $150,000 bond, which Tevis said he only needed to front a fraction of because he went through a bonding company.

On the private plane, Tevis said he doesn't know who paid for it nor did he see it.

"I met them at my office," he said.

Giuliani told reporters before departing New York that the Georgia case is politically motivated and denied any wrongdoing.

"I'm going to Georgia and I’m feeling very, very good about it because I feel like I’m defending the rights of all Americans," the former New York City mayor said.