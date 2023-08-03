Lawsuit Filed Challenging Wisconsin Congressional Maps After State Supreme Court Shift

One day after Wisconsin's Supreme Court flipped control to hold a liberal majority, a coalition of legal groups in Wisconsin filed a lawsuit to contest the state's current electoral maps, which they say are gerrymandered and unconstitutional.

The suit alleges that the current mapping system down not provide "equal protection and free association," while also violating the state Constitution which requires districts to have adjoining geographical territory.

The lawsuit comes as Wisconsin's Supreme Court just reached a liberal majority for the first time in 15 years with the swearing-in of Justice Janet Protasiewicz on Tuesday. Protasiewicz is replacing conservative Justice Patience Roggensack who is retiring.

"We all want a Wisconsin where our freedoms are protected," Protasiewicz said during her swearing-in ceremony. "We want a Wisconsin with a fair and impartial Supreme Court. We all want to live in communities that are safe. And we all want a Wisconsin where everyone is afforded equal justice under the law."

If the case moves forward, the state could be forced to redraw its electoral maps before the 2024 elections.

In 2011, the state's Republican majority redrew the maps that practically guaranteed Republican control in both chambers of Wisconsin's state legislature.

The legal groups filed the lawsuit on behalf of 19 voters. Denise Sweet, an Anishinaabe poet and Native Vote Manager with Wisconsin Conservation Voters and Rebecca Clarke, a county supervisor from Sheboygan county are represented in the complaint. Sweet and Clarke argue that Wisconsin’s maps have deprived their communities of proper representation in the state legislature.