Lawsuit Filed Against First State-Funded Catholic School

An Oklahoma parents group has sued to block funding for what would be the first state-supported religious charter school.

"The defining feature of America's public schools is that they must welcome and serve all students, regardless of a student's background, beliefs, or abilities,” the group said in their complaint.

In their lawsuit, filed Monday, the Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee seeks to block state funding for St. Isidore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter School, which received funding approval by the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board by a 3-2 vote in June.

The state requires charter schools to "be nonsectarian" and the Republican state Attorney General Gentner Drummond warned that the decision was unconstitutional.

The Oklahoma Parent Legislative Action Committee argues in their lawsuit that the school's approval violates the state constitution and various state laws. The group charges that the Catholic St. Isidore charter school will discriminate based on "religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, and other protected characteristics” in both employment and the student body.

“Further, in violation of the Oklahoma Constitution and the Charter Schools Act, St. Isidore will provide a religious education and indoctrinate its students in Catholic religious beliefs,” the complaint claims.

“News of a suit from these organizations comes as no surprise since they have indicated early in this process their intentions to litigate,” Brett Farley, the executive director of the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma told Reuters. “We remain confident that the Oklahoma court will ultimately agree with the US Supreme Court’s opinion in favor of religious liberty.”