Lawmakers Press Federal Officials On Hurricane Ian Response in Florida Field Hearing
'When people are in a disaster recovery mode, they don’t have time to check every dot,' said Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.
Lawmakers on the House Government Operations and the Federal Workforce Subcommittee grilled three federal officials during a hearing Thursday on the government response to Hurricane Ian, which ravaged Florida in September of 2022.
Witnesses from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) testified at the hearing.
President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the Sunshine State after the natural disaster, sending officials from government agencies down to assess the damages.
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who represents communities on Florida's southwest coast, questioned the 45 days it took for residents who lost their homes to receive travel trailers.
- Hurricanes Fiona and Ian show how the warming-driven cascade of disasters makes emergency response harder
- World in Photos: How Hurricane Ian brought ‘historic’ chaos and damage from Cuba to Florida
- Hurricane Charley wrecked Punta Gorda, Florida. What the city did after may have saved it from the wrath of Ian.
- Florida Gives Homeowners $10k to Prepare for Hurricanes
- Florida’s insurance market was already in crisis. Then came Hurricane Ian. Will taxpayers end up on the hook?
- Hurricane season’s quiet start turns weird: Fiona, Ian and climate change’s effects on the strongest storms
"The first [concern] was the initial deployment, which in my view took forever and a day, considering the fact that we had people who were instantly displaced," Donalds said.
FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer for Hurricane Ian, Thomas McCool, claimed the agency couldn't have "worked any faster" than the did at the time because of policy restrictions and difficulty finding safe locations to put the trailers, so they wouldn't be at risk in case of residual flooding.
Donalds also criticized the agencies for "paperwork fiascos" causing delays in SBA loan funding for residents affected by the natural disaster. Extensive waiting periods prevent peoples from receiving their loans because the agency rejects paperwork with any spelling errors or missing fields.
"Because when people are in a disaster recovery mode, they don’t have time to check every dot," Donalds said. "They’re trying to assess their lives."
Members criticized the ineffective response by government agencies, but also made it clear that they are self-aware of Congress' role in providing in the recovery effort.
"Congress’s ad hoc approach to providing support for these programs contributes to delays in the deployment of resources to impacted communities,” Rep. Andy, R-Ariz., Biggs said.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics
- Protesters Hit DeSantis With ‘Pudding Fingers’ Chant in IowaPolitics
- Joe Biden’s Classified Docs Case Appears to Be Ending, But Hunter Biden’s Legal Odyssey ContinuesPolitics