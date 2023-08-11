Lawmakers Press Federal Officials On Hurricane Ian Response in Florida Field Hearing - The Messenger
Lawmakers Press Federal Officials On Hurricane Ian Response in Florida Field Hearing

'When people are in a disaster recovery mode, they don’t have time to check every dot,' said Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.

Kayla Gallagher
Lawmakers on the House Government Operations and the Federal Workforce Subcommittee grilled three federal officials during a hearing Thursday on the government response to Hurricane Ian, which ravaged Florida in September of 2022.

Witnesses from Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUD) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) testified at the hearing.

President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the Sunshine State after the natural disaster, sending officials from government agencies down to assess the damages.

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., who represents communities on Florida's southwest coast, questioned the 45 days it took for residents who lost their homes to receive travel trailers.

"The first [concern] was the initial deployment, which in my view took forever and a day, considering the fact that we had people who were instantly displaced," Donalds said.

FEMA’s Federal Coordinating Officer for Hurricane Ian, Thomas McCool, claimed the agency couldn't have "worked any faster" than the did at the time because of policy restrictions and difficulty finding safe locations to put the trailers, so they wouldn't be at risk in case of residual flooding.

A man stands in front of his destroyed house in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida on October 3, 2022.
A man stands in front of his destroyed house in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Matlacha, Florida on October 3, 2022.Ricardo Arduengo /AFP/ Getty Images

Donalds also criticized the agencies for "paperwork fiascos" causing delays in SBA loan funding for residents affected by the natural disaster. Extensive waiting periods prevent peoples from receiving their loans because the agency rejects paperwork with any spelling errors or missing fields.

"Because when people are in a disaster recovery mode, they don’t have time to check every dot," Donalds said. "They’re trying to assess their lives."

Members criticized the ineffective response by government agencies, but also made it clear that they are self-aware of Congress' role in providing in the recovery effort.

"Congress’s ad hoc approach to providing support for these programs contributes to delays in the deployment of resources to impacted communities,” Rep. Andy, R-Ariz., Biggs said.

