Lawmakers Join in on the ‘Barbenheimer’ Fun on Twitter

It's "Barbie" versus "Oppenheimer" this week ahead of both highly anticipated movie releases this Friday, and Senators are joining in on the Twitter fun deciding which movie they will see in theaters.
It all started with one Twitter user posting, "Which of your state’s senators is seeing the Barbie and which is seeing Oppenheimer? (you have to choose)." Then, the fun began.
Sen. Krysten Sinema, I-Ariz., tweeted side-by-side photos of herself, one wearing a pink suit and the other in black and white, captioning the photo, "Get you a Senator who can do both."
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., corrected a tweet that said he was more "Oppenheimer" than "Barbie," writing "You thought wrong, my friend."
Here are some other senators, state representatives, and governors who have joined in on the social media banter:
