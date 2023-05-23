The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Lawmakers Introduce Bipartisan Immigration Bill With Path to Citizenship

    The bill would increase the budget for border security and provide a path to citizenship for immigrants who have been in the United States for at least five years.

    Alec Dent
    John Moore/Getty Images

    Reps. Maria Elvira Salazar, R-Fla., and Veronica Escobar, D-Tex., announced a bipartisan bill on immigration, an issue that has long vexed members of both parties.

    “It is long past time Congress take action,” said Escobar. “Waiting for either side’s idea of what is perfect is exactly what has gotten us into the situation we’re in today.”

    “If we continue to wait for the perfect, we will continue to wait for decades.”

    The bill, called "The Dignity Act," increases funding for border security and creates a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who have lived in the United States for five or more years. Provided they can pass a background check and are able to pay $5,000 and a 1.5 percent payroll tax over the course of seven years, qualifying immigrants will be able to apply for citizenship.

    “In the 'Dignity Law,' everyone pays for their ride,” said Salazar. 

    A portion of the money paid will go to border security and training programs for American workers who believe they’ve lost opportunities because of immigration.

    “No one can say that the undocumented are stealing anything,” said Salazar.

    Immigrants taking advantage of this plan would not be able to apply for federal benefits until they are granted citizenship, and the path would only be available to undocumented immigrants who have lived in the U.S. at least five years at the time of the bill getting signed into law.

    For migrants interested in coming to the U.S., the bill would expand temporary worker and highly skilled worker visa programs.

    The bill also creates processing centers at the border where migrants would have access to legal counsel and can await a decision about their asylum status, ending the current approach of releasing migrants into the U.S. while they wait. Asylum seekers who come to one of these humanitarian campuses would be informed of a decision about their asylum status within 60 days.

    The border security provisions budget $25 billion for hiring more border security personnel and funding improved border security technology.

    Anticipating criticism from her Republican colleagues, Salazar said that the Dignity Act includes a provision stipulating that nobody can become an American citizen under this bill until the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office determines the border has been secure for 12 consecutive months.

    The bill faces long odds of passage in a divided Congress that has struggled to find common ground on immigration issues.

