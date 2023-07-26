Lawmakers Bash HHS Secretary About Flaws in Migrant Children Care  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Lawmakers Bash HHS Secretary About Flaws in Migrant Children Care 

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle grilled Biden’s Health and Human Services secretary during a contentious hearing.

Published |Updated
Warren Rojas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks as Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass looks on at a news conference following a tour and roundtable discussion at an Asian American Drug Abuse Program facility on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama/Getty Images

House lawmakers on Wednesday lit into Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra about how the Biden administration cares for migrant children, with members from both parties skewering the current state of affairs. 

Becerra sparred with Republicans and Democrats before a House Energy and Commerce subcommittee for nearing three hours during a hearing designed to explore the exploitation of unaccompanied minors who cross the U.S. border.

The bipartisan barbs mostly focused on the uptick in minor children in resettlement custody under Health and Human Services' Office of Refugee Resettlement in recent years. Members harped on limited follow-through by HHS once the migrant children are placed with an agency-vetted sponsor, and the need to better protect these high-risk children from exposure to human traffickers

“I’ll begin today with your complete failure to assure the safety and well-being of unaccompanied children crossing the border,” Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., said

Read More

McMorris Rodgers repeatedly pressed Becerra on whether he could guarantee that ORR does sweeping background checks on every person the minor children are placed with so they don’t wind up in the hands of sex traffickers or working in labor law-flaunting factories, as reported by the New York Times. 

Becerra told McMorris Rodgers that ORR follows a rigorous vetting process. He said FBI background checks, sex offender registry checks and public records searches are all part of the screening process. But several GOP critics pressed for more stringent practices, including DNA testing. 

“I do not think you are doing an adequate job,” Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., said at the close of their testy exchange. 

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, initially provided leniency to Becerra, noting that “this is an impossible job.” But the brief flash of goodwill quickly disappeared as Crenshaw blasted Democratic colleagues who attempted to provide Becerra cover by bringing up deficiencies in the Trump administration immigration program. 

Crenshaw and other Republicans also took the opportunity to needle Becerra about LGBTQ issues, administrative procedures regarding former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ director Anthony Fauci, and the HHS secretary's movie viewing habits. 

“Have you seen the ‘Sound of Freedom’?” Rep. Jeff Duncan, R-S.C., asked at one point, referring to the movie about human trafficking that’s been embraced by conservatives. Becerra said he’d not seen it, and Duncan encouraged him to do so because “it’s phenomenal.” 

A few Democrats rallied to Becerra’s side, chiding Republicans for condemning his best efforts while also advocating to cut HHS’ budget in the ongoing appropriations process. 

“We’re all concerned about these kids. But you can’t do something with nothing,” Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., warned her GOP colleagues. 

“I don’t see where the Republicans are doing these kids any favors,” Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., chimed in, citing a proposed $3.3 billion budget cut as a crippling blow. 

“There’s no way we could sustain that level of cut,” Becerra told her. 

Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Calif., however, refused to let Becerra off the hook about ORR’s shortcomings. 

“As HHS secretary, the buck stops with you,” she said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.