Lauren Boebert Trails Democratic Challenger in Dem Internal Poll

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is trailing her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by two percentage points, according to a polling memo from Keating Research posted by Colorado Politics.
Keating leans slightly to the left according to fivethirtyeight.com.
Last year, Frisch, a former City Council member, came within 600 votes of unseating Boebert. The new poll shows him with 50% of the vote compared to Boebert's 48% Around 2% of likely voters said they are undecided.
"With this new poll showing us ahead of Lauren Boebert, I am more confident than ever that we are on track to win in 2024," Frisch said in a statement touting the poll.
Frisch said that the results of the poll show that voters are "tired of Boebert's extremism" and want someone who "delivers common sense."
Boebert's campaign manager Drew Sexton told Colorado Politics in a text message: "For the poll to have any relevance Aspen Adam needs to secure the Democrat nomination, which he only won by a couple hundred votes last time."
- Colorado Democratic Mayor Launches Bid for Lauren Boebert’s Seat
- ‘Angertainment’ fatigue: Inside the improbable effort to bring down MAGA star Lauren Boebert
- Rep. Lauren Boebert’s Democratic Challenger Raises A Record-Shattering $2.6 Million In Second Quarter
- Rep. Lauren Boebert Files for Divorce From Husband
- Rep Lauren Boebert Says She Is ‘Excited’ by Trump Arraignment Because it ‘Ensures’ His Return to White House
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls Lauren Boebert ‘Little Bitch’ on House Floor: Report
"This primary he’ll have to explain whether he’s lying to liberals or lying to conservatives about his policies," Sexton added. "So far, Adam has proven he’s lying to both."
The survey polled 801 likely voters from Aug. 8-15 with a 3.5 percent margin of error.
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics