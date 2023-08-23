Lauren Boebert Trails Democratic Challenger in Dem Internal Poll - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Lauren Boebert Trails Democratic Challenger in Dem Internal Poll

Last year, Adam Frisch, a former City Council member, came within 600 votes of unseating Boebert and he is now in the lead again

Published |Updated
Kayla Gallagher
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Lauren Boebert during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is trailing her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by two percentage points, according to a polling memo from Keating Research posted by Colorado Politics.

Keating leans slightly to the left according to fivethirtyeight.com.

Last year, Frisch, a former City Council member, came within 600 votes of unseating Boebert. The new poll shows him with 50% of the vote compared to Boebert's 48% Around 2% of likely voters said they are undecided.

"With this new poll showing us ahead of Lauren Boebert, I am more confident than ever that we are on track to win in 2024," Frisch said in a statement touting the poll.

Frisch said that the results of the poll show that voters are "tired of Boebert's extremism" and want someone who "delivers common sense."

Boebert's campaign manager Drew Sexton told Colorado Politics in a text message: "For the poll to have any relevance Aspen Adam needs to secure the Democrat nomination, which he only won by a couple hundred votes last time."

Read More

"This primary he’ll have to explain whether he’s lying to liberals or lying to conservatives about his policies," Sexton added. "So far, Adam has proven he’s lying to both."

The survey polled 801 likely voters from Aug. 8-15 with a 3.5 percent margin of error.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.