Lauren Boebert Trails Democratic Challenger in Dem Internal Poll

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., is trailing her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch by two percentage points, according to a polling memo from Keating Research posted by Colorado Politics.

Keating leans slightly to the left according to fivethirtyeight.com.

Last year, Frisch, a former City Council member, came within 600 votes of unseating Boebert. The new poll shows him with 50% of the vote compared to Boebert's 48% Around 2% of likely voters said they are undecided.

"With this new poll showing us ahead of Lauren Boebert, I am more confident than ever that we are on track to win in 2024," Frisch said in a statement touting the poll.

Frisch said that the results of the poll show that voters are "tired of Boebert's extremism" and want someone who "delivers common sense."

Boebert's campaign manager Drew Sexton told Colorado Politics in a text message: "For the poll to have any relevance Aspen Adam needs to secure the Democrat nomination, which he only won by a couple hundred votes last time."

"This primary he’ll have to explain whether he’s lying to liberals or lying to conservatives about his policies," Sexton added. "So far, Adam has proven he’s lying to both."

The survey polled 801 likely voters from Aug. 8-15 with a 3.5 percent margin of error.