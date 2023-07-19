Lauren Boebert Tosses Pin Honoring School Shooting Victim in Trash
Activists were giving out the object to honor one of the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is making the rounds on social media after she was filmed throwing a pin honoring a school shooting victim in the trash.
In the video, activists catch Boebert on Capitol Hill and offer her a pin honoring Maite Rodriguez, one of 19 children killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, last year.
The pin had green Converse in honor of what the young victim was wearing when she died. The pins were being handed out in Congress by groups promoting gun control including March of Our Lives and Lives Robbed, the latter of which was formed by families of Uvalde victims.
In the video, Boebert is also handed a pamphlet and told, "we hope you take action on gun violence prevention" before she tosses the paper and pin in a trash can.
The Messenger reached out to Boebert's for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.
"Maite's shoes are a symbol of her beauty and strength, and as a reminder that real people are dying every day from gun violence, including small, innocent children," Lives Robbed posted about the pin. "Instead of celebrating AR-15s, let's remember all that they have the power to destroy."
