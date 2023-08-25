Last Two Trump Co-Defendants Surrender in Atlanta

Publicist Trevian Kutti and Pastor Stephen Lee, the last two co-defendants in former President Donald Trump's Georgia indictment, on Friday have surrendered to authorities in Fulton County, Ga., just under two hours before a noon deadline set by District Attorney Fani Willis.
Kutti, a publicist who previously represented R. Kelly and Kanye West, was booked at the Fulton County Jail on Friday morning. She is charged in the 2020 election indictment for violating the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and influencing witnesses. Kutti has a $75,000 bond in place
Lee, an Illinois pastor was also booked Friday morning at the Fulton County Jail and has a $75,000 bond in place. Lee is charged with violating the state’s RICO Act, influencing witnesses, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings and two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses.
All of the defendants, including Trump, have now surrendered. Each defendant has from Monday, Aug. 28 until Sept. 8, excluding Labor Day and weekends, to submit their plea of guilty, not guilty, or no contest.
