Larry Elder Suggests He Could Replace Burgum at Debate: ‘Maybe I Can Slide in There’

GOP hopeful Larry Elder said Wednesday that he could be a suitable replacement for North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum in the first Republican debate, now that the governor is injured and may not participate.

"Well, it looks like there's another podium available, so maybe I can slide in there," Elder said to journalists outside of Fiserv Forum. "I wish him the best."

Elder did not meet polling requirements and couldn't qualify for the debate. After a false alarm on social media where he announced he would participate, he said he would sue the RNC for being "rigged."

Burgum, who did officially qualify, suffered a high-grade tear of his Achilles tendon while playing a game of pick-up basketball with his staff on Tuesday.