Large Majority Cites Abortion as Important Issue: Poll

The poll found strong support across both Democrats and Republicans

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
(Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

More than three-quarters of respondents to a new U.S. poll said abortion rights are "somewhat" or "very important" to them — with that 77% comprised of high support among both major political parties.

When breaking down party affiliations, 87% of Democrats consider abortion to be an important issue, followed by 73% of Independents and 72% of Republican voters.

Younger respondents also seemed to worry more about the issue, with 85% of those between the ages of 18 and 29 considering abortion an important issue, compared to 72% of those between 45 and 64-years-old.

The recent The Economist/YouGov poll, taken between August 5 and 8, had 1,500 participants and a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

The issue of abortion will be decisive for the 2024 presidential election. On Tuesday, Ohio voters chose to reject a ballot measure, "Issue 1," that would've been a hurdle for abortion-rights amendments in the future, including one on the November 2023 ballot.

